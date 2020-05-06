Mother's Day: Maren Morris, Cameron Diaz and more first-time Hollywood moms celebrating

It's celebration time for many new moms in Hollywood.

A lot of stars recently welcomed babies -- and a select few had the privilege of bringing their first child into the world.

From Hollywood royalty to reality stars and country crooners, here's a look at some of the starry ladies celebrating their first Mother's Day this year:

Maren Morris

Country singer Maren Morris welcomed a son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on March 23, 2020, with fellow singer Ryan Hurd, 33.

Baby Hayes came in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, which Morris, 30, noted on Instagram was "not in the baby prep books."

Cameron Diaz

In January 2020, Cameron Diaz, 47, announced that she and husband Benji Madden, 41, had welcomed a daughter, Raddix, to the world.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," Diaz's Instagram statement said at the time. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade..."

Shay Mitchell

"Pretty Little Liars" star Shay Mitchell, 33, announced in October 2019 that she brought a baby girl into the world.

Shortly after announcing the baby's birth, Mitchell revealed her name to be Atlas Noa.

"Atlas Noa, In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love... then came you," read an Instagram post at the time. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."

Danielle Fishel

Danielle Fishel, former "Boy Meets World" actress, welcomed a baby boy, Adler Lawrence Karp, with producer Jensen Karp in June 2019 -- four weeks early.

Although everyone seems to be in good health now, the birth was a bit jolting, as Fishel, 39, previously revealed on Instagram.

"I was hospitalized that night and put on magnesium sulfate because Adler was only 35 weeks old," she explained at the time. "Unfortunately, after doing an ultrasound, our amazing OB discovered fluid in his lungs that was not there during our last appointment only 10 days earlier -- and thus we entered a nightmare we'll never forget."

Gretchen Rossi

In July 2019, Gretchen Rossi of "Real Housewives" fame welcomed a baby girl, Skylar Gray, with Slade Smiley.

"God is Great!! Skylar Gray Smiley arrived safely into this world today!" Rossi, 41, said in her Instagram announcement at the time. "Most amazing & emotional day of my life! I am doing good as well of course I have some pain from the c-section, but it was all so worth it!"

Ashley Darby

"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby welcomed baby boy Dean Michael in July 2019 with her husband Michael.

"I never thought this day would come. When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I'd feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I'd finally start to show," Darby, 31, said in an Instagram post announcing the birth.

She continued: "After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey."