Cameron Diaz teases possible return to acting

Cameron Diaz may return the big screen someday after all.

Diaz last appeared in the 2014 remake of "Annie," in which she played Miss Hannigan, and she's since explained why she turned away from the spotlight.

Now a married woman and a mother, Diaz, 47, recently spoke with Gucci Westman about her life, career and whether she'd ever return to the silver screen.

"Obviously, everybody wants you to go back to acting," Westman said.

"Look, I'm never going to say 'never,'" the Golden Globe nominee admitted. "I'm not a person who says 'never' about anything, clearly."

Westman called Diaz's comments "encouraging" and told her that "people love watching" her onscreen.

"You're so soothing and aspirational to watch," the makeup artist added.

Diaz previously spoke to InStyle magazine about her choice to retire from acting.

"I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time," the actress said. "The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world, if I decide to. I don’t miss performing."

Diaz first burst onto the Hollywood scene when she starred in 1994's "The Mask" opposite Jim Carrey. Diaz enjoyed a 20-year career with plenty of iconic hits, including 1997's "My Best Friend’s Wedding," 1998's "There's Something About Mary" and 2001's "Vanilla Sky," just to name a few.

While Diaz wasn’t completely ruling out the idea of a comeback, she's been more interested in pursuing other projects these days.

"Right now, I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that," Diaz said. "But, whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless."

Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, have shared daughter Raddix, who was born earlier this year.

