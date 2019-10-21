Shay Mitchell welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell has given birth!

The “Pretty Little Liars” star recently announced on Instagram that she has given birth to a healthy baby girl with boyfriend Matte Babel.

The Instagram announcement featured a picture of Mitchell holding her baby’s hand with the caption reading, “Never letting go…”

In June, Mitchell announced that she was pregnant after suffering a miscarriage in 2018. The star even filmed a YouTube series titled “Almost Ready,” which documented her pregnancy process.

In the first episode, titled “Keeping A Secret,” Mitchell opened up about the miscarriage.

“I chose to hold on until I announced [of her new pregnancy] because of the first time. It didn’t go as I had hoped for and it was extremely difficult,” she said.

"The first time that I was pregnant last year, Matte and I hadn't been planning, it happened and we were really excited about it,” she continued. "I was like 14 weeks, at that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened I was just completely blindsided by it."

Mitchell then tearfully admitted she still has the ultrasound photos from her first pregnancy as well as footage from her initial doctor's appointments.

"And it's weird because I haven't looked at them, obviously. But it's not like I forgot about that happening, so of course, I'm like super happy, but I still feel for that one that I lost,” she explained.

The following month, Mitchell uploaded a video on her YouTube channel called “Do NOT Try This Gender Reveal at Home,” featuring a Power Rangers-themed battle.

In the video, the blue and pink Power Rangers, who represented a boy and a girl respectively, duked it out until the pink Ranger emerged victorious — confirming Mitchell was having a girl.

The “You” star, 31, has been romantically linked to 38-year-old TV host Matte Babel since January of 2017.