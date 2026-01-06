Nick Reiner removed from suicide watch ahead of arraignment in parents' deaths: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Reiner, the youngest son of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday and may enter a plea in his first courtroom appearance of the year.

The 32-year-old remains in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility after formally being charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents.

Sources told People magazine that Nick was removed from suicide watch earlier this week, and is being held in solitary confinement where he is required to wear a yellow jail-issued shirt and blue pants.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Reiner's attorney and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for comment.

During his first courtroom appearance , Reiner wore a blue suicide prevention vest. When the judge asked if Reiner waived his rights, Nick said, "Yes, your honor."

No decision has been made on whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Seth J. Zuckerman , celebrity criminal defense attorney and founder of Zuckerman Legal Group, and former NYC prosecutor, told Fox News Digital that Nick's defense strategy may hinge on his history with substance abuse.

"His mental health and substance abuse will factor heavily into the defense strategy, as the defense will look to argue that he had diminished capacity or couldn’t form the intent necessary for murder charges," Zuckerman said.

"There may also be a ‘heat of passion’ defense in which the defense argues Nick experienced an uncontrollable rage as a result of an argument, and did not have time to cool off prior to, or premeditate, the killing, thus arguing for manslaughter as opposed to murder."

"His mental health and substance abuse will factor heavily into the defense strategy …" — Seth J. Zuckerman

Zuckerman added: "The prosecution will evaluate the evidence, including but not limited to physical and forensic evidence of both the home where they were killed and the hotel where Nick Reiner was staying, witness statements, video surveillance, cell phone evidence about prior arguments with his parents, and whether Nick made any statements to the police when he was arrested."

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Dec. 14. Multiple agencies worked to find and arrest Nick, 32, who was apprehended near the University of Southern California at approximately 9:15 p.m., hours after his parents' bodies were discovered.

Two days later, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman charged Nick with two counts of first-degree murder.

"These charges will be two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders," Hochman said during a press conference.

"He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon – that being a knife. These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty."

The following day, Jake and Romy Reiner broke their silence on their parents' deaths.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends," they told People.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Shortly after his arrest, Nick retained renowned attorney Alan Jackson to lead his defense.

Jackson famously defended Karen Read, who was accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die during a snowstorm. She maintained her innocence throughout two criminal trials, the first ending in a hung jury, before ultimately being found not guilty of murder and manslaughter in the second.

Rob and Michele's death certificates were released just before Christmas on Dec. 23.

According to the death certificates obtained by Fox News Digital from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department , the couple were cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary.

The certificates also confirmed what was previously revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office: that the Reiners died due to multiple sharp force injuries. The certificates stated the injuries were caused "with knife, by another."

One week later, the medical examiner removed the death reports due to a sealed court order initiated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"While the cause and manner of death were previously released on these cases, due to the court order, the information is no longer available. No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice," the press release stated, noting that a "security hold" has been placed for the time being.

Following the court order, LAPD told Fox News Digital, "The order was sought only to ensure detectives from Robbery-Homicide Division learned of important information surrounding their deaths before the media and the public. The order was not sought to undermine transparency."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.