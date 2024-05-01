Morgan Wallen skips first Nashville arrest court hearing in 'very complicated' case

Morgan Wallen did not appear at his first court hearing regarding his recent Nashville arrest.

Wallen's lawyer, Worrick Robinson, appeared on his behalf instead after waiving the country music star's first appearance. He explained the Friday court date was a "settlement," in which Wallen's legal team and the district attorney's office could have a conversation about the case.

"This is obviously a very complicated case," Robinson told reporters after the hearing. "It's not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses."

Robinson explained that they had "reset" the case for Aug. 15 and that Wallen would be in attendance for that date.

MORGAN WALLEN FANS UPSET AFTER SINGER'S STAGECOACH SET LEFT OFF AMAZON'S LIVESTREAM

Wallen's lawyer noted that the Aug. 15 court date could be a hearing, they could settle the case or the case could be continued.

"Morgan's doing well," Robinson said. "He's very busy, which is good. He's a family man and I think this concert is especially special for him because his family lives close."

"I think those are the best times of his life," he explained. "When his house is full with family and nieces and his son and sisters. So, I think right now, it's a good time."

The country music star's tour picked back up on May 2 in Nashville. Wallen will also take the stage on May 3 and May 4.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Robinson confirmed Wallen's tour will continue as planned.

"Everybody saw Morgan's statement that before he wanted to say anything publicly that he wanted to check in with several people – including the Metro Police Department, also with the people at Chief's – and so he has done what I think we would expect any good person to do when there's something such as this happens," the lawyer said.

"I think ... the way he was raised and the way he grew up, I think that those parts of him feel compelled to have conversations before you apologize to people as a whole," Robinson continued. "So, he has. He has taken some steps to try to make sure people know he's taking responsibility for what happened."

Wallen first returned to the stage April 20 after allegedly throwing a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar, Chief's, in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7.

The "Last Night" singer was "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital at the time.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Robinson, said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wallen's outburst involving the chair did not have anything to do with his ex-girlfriend's surprise elopement, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

There is "zero accuracy" in the idea that Wallen allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar in reaction to KT Smith's marriage to Luke Scornavacco, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

Smith and Scornavacco surprised fans with an elopement on April 3, just days after getting engaged. The couple announced their engagement on March 29 and shared a selfie showing off a Wilson County Clerk's Office marriage certificate shortly after.

Wallen and Smith share a son, Indigo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP