Morgan Wallen fans upset after singer's Stagecoach set left off Amazon's livestream

Morgan Wallen's Stagecoach performance was not livestreamed Sunday, leaving fans irritated with Amazon Music.

A rep for Wallen shared with Fox News Digital, "Morgan Wallen has a special project in the works for his fans that precludes him from participating in livestreams at this time."

Wallen, 30, headlined Sunday's lineup of the country music festival just weeks after he was arrested in Nashville. However, his name was notably missing from the livestream performance announcement.

"I cant wrap my head around @Stagecoach @Primevideo removing Morgan Wallen from their live stream?! He's a headline act and one most people want to see," one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

MORGAN WALLEN'S NASHVILLE BAR ARREST COULD ‘LAND HIM IN JAIL FOR UP TO 6 YEARS’: LEGAL EXPERT

"#stagecoach2024 is leaving @MorganWallen off the live stream? The biggest headliner of @Stagecoach Festival, but not on your stream? What a well thought out decision that was," another added. "@amazonmusic sure trashed this up."

One user responded to Stagecoach Festival's post about the live stream saying, "We do not want to see diplo we want to see Morgan Wallen. If Coachella can live stream all of their headliners then so can y'all boooo."

Other users noted it could have been Wallen's decision for his set not to stream.

"@amazonmusic there are 18,000 people on the stagecoach live stream wondering why you aren't showing @MorganWallen. Was this your decision or Morgan's? Either way, that's pretty f'd up!"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Wallen was joined by Post Malone during his Sunday set. The two have collaborated on a song together titled, "I Had Some Help." Post Malone and Wallen premiered the song for fans at the festival.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Amazon Music.

Wallen first returned to the stage April 20 after allegedly throwing a chair off the sixth floor of the Eric Church-backed bar, Chief's, in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7.

WATCH: MORGAN WALLEN TELLS OLE MISS CROWD HE'S ‘A LITTLE ROWDY’ FOLLOWING NASHVILLE ARREST

The "Last Night" singer was "cooperating fully" with the investigation, a rep for the musician told Fox News Digital at the time.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, said.

Wallen's first court date was scheduled for May 3.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Wallen's outburst involving the chair did not have anything to do with his ex-girlfriend's surprise elopement.

There is "zero accuracy" in the idea that Wallen allegedly threw a chair off the rooftop of a Nashville bar in reaction to KT Smith's marriage to Luke Scornavacco, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

Smith and Scornavacco surprised fans with an elopement on April 3, just days after getting engaged. The couple announced their engagement on March 29 and shared a selfie showing off a Wilson County Clerk's Office marriage certificate shortly after.

Wallen and Smith share a son, Indigo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP