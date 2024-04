Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Morgan Wallen is scheduled to perform Saturday on the University of Mississippi campus – his first concert since his alleged chair-throwing incident at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, that led to his arrest on April 7.

The show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium also marks his return to Ole Miss after last year's mishap where Wallen abruptly canceled his performance after the opening acts had already finished and just minutes before he was slated to take the stage.

While Wallen gears up to take the stage at a place where fans have been pining to see him play, experts believe the "Whiskey Glasses" singer should keep quiet about his recent brush with the law.

Seth J. Horowitz, president of Horowitz Agency, told Fox News Digital that it would be wise of Wallen to stay focused on his music and connecting with his devoted fans at the concert this weekend in Mississippi.

"Nobody with allegations against them – whether a celebrity, high profile figure or otherwise – should ever publicly discuss a legal matter," Horowitz said. "If public comment is warranted or necessary, it should be carefully prepared and delivered by counsel."

He added, "The subject of a lawsuit commenting on their matter could lead that subject to be misconstrued or misquoted, or they could accidentally incriminate themselves or say something that does not align with their counsel’s overall legal strategy."

Wallen only recently kicked off his "One Night at a Time" tour in Indianapolis on April 4, and he is scheduled to perform throughout the country with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Lauren Watkins opening.

Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Jon Pardi are just a few country stars set to join Wallen on tour this summer.

Fans will be waiting to hear if Wallen addresses his recent arrest, a move that Rither Alabre, former New York prosecutor and current partner in White Collar Group at Blank Rome LLP, believes isn't in Wallen's best interest.

"While from a PR perspective, there may be a desire to address the fans directly about his arrest. When someone who is accused of a crime discusses the matter publicly, it almost always makes it more difficult for the lawyers to do their job," Alabre said. "His lawyer has already issued a statement noting that Mr. Wallen is ‘cooperating fully with the authorities,’ and I would leave it at that."

Alabre noted that discussing pending criminal cases in public forums is "almost never beneficial to the accused."

"For instance, Mr. Wallen may say something publicly that is inconsistent with the arguments that his attorneys are advancing before prosecutors and/or the court," he said. "He may also say something that makes him look less remorseful, which may cause prosecutors to be less lenient during any plea negotiations with his counsel, or the court to be less lenient at sentencing, if there is a conviction."

Wallen likely wants to put his best foot forward for fans at Ole Miss, too. Nearly one year ago, on April 23, 2023, Wallen caused chaos after suddenly canceling what was supposed to be the second appearance of a two-night, sold-out stint in Oxford, Mississippi.

"After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he explained in an Instagram story. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."

Wallen added, "I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."

Following the cancellation, one fan filed a lawsuit against Wallen on behalf of ticket buyers and sought compensatory damages for a possible class-action lawsuit. The suit was voluntarily dismissed the following day.

A viral TikTok clip featuring a security guard who worked at the venue suggested Wallen canceled the show because he was too drunk to perform. He said Wallen's cancellation due to vocal issues was "bullc--p" and that an ambulance was needed to pick up the "Chasin' You" singer, but Big Loud CEO Seth England refuted the inebriated claims in a social media post.

"A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims as it related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert and we do not stand behind the detail in his statement. Please refer to Morgan’s social media pages for details."

England additionally wrote, "Thank you @bestcrowdmanagement for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false. Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction… Don’t Believe Everything You Read."

Despite last year's difficulties and the recent alleged chair-throwing incident in Nashville, Wallen's Ole Miss stop on his "One Night at a Time" tour is still full steam ahead.

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told Fox News Digital, "We are aware of the situation, but no changes have been relayed to us yet. We are obviously monitoring everything very closely."

On April 7, Wallen, 30, was charged with three felony counts by the Metro Nashville Police Department after a chair he allegedly threw off the roof of the six-story Chief's bar landed on Broadway near two police officers.

"At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, told Fox News Digital.

A photo of Wallen outside the bar with police was published by TMZ .

Jason Steen, who covers all-things Music City on ScoopNashville.com , exclusively told Fox News Digital that Wallen's antics were just "general downtown craziness."

"I wasn't surprised at all," Steen said. "He found it funny. There are several reports, even in the police reports … you know, he laughed through it all. He was on top of the roof. He found it hilarious. He's kind of known as the King of Broadway when he's down there, and so he kind of embodies that."

Steen noted that Wallen acts like "nothing can happen to him; no matter what happens to him, he's going to come out fine."

"And, to his credit, he's had a couple of pretty big scandals and arrests that, at the end of the day, he came out ahead."

Representatives for Wallen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.