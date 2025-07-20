Morgan Wallen jokes about viral CEO affair controversy during recent performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Morgan Wallen is getting in on the fun, poking fun at the viral moment from a recent Coldplay concert in which the alleged affair between a CEO and his head of human resources was revealed.

During his concert on Friday night at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz., Wallen seemingly referenced the viral video when addressing the crowd ahead of his performance of his song, "I’m A Little Crazy."

"Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you're safe here," he can be heard saying in a video posted to TikTok taken by a concertgoer. "I don't condone cheating, anymore."

His comments come after a video of CEO of tech firm Astronomer, Andy Byron, appearing on the "Kiss Cam" at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., with his arms allegedly wrapped around the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, went viral on social media.

When the two appeared on the big screen during "The Jumbotron Song" where Coldplay frontman Chris Martin improvises songs about couples in the audience, the woman immediately covered her face and turned away from the camera, while the man ducked down and exited the frame, prompting Martin to joke "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

The company put out a statement after the incident Friday, writing on social media, " Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company shared.

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

In another update on Friday, the company announced Byron had been placed on leave and an interim CEO had been appointed. The company later informed followers on Saturday that Byron resigned from the company.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the X post read in part. "The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

Fox News confirmed Cabot and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in 2022, and New Hampshire property records show Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a home as a married couple in April 2024. No divorce records were found for Bryon, who appears to still be married.

When speaking with The U.S. Sun, Grace Springer, the TikTok user who posted the video of the viral "Kiss Cam" moment, said the moment was a "hot topic" among those at the concert, but that "no one knew who they were" until she posted the video.

"I had no idea who the couple was," she said. "Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games … win stupid prizes."

Springer also added that she hopes "their partners can heal from this" and that "for them, my video was a blessing in disguise."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.