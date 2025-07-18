Woman who exposed tech CEO's alleged affair at Coldplay concert stands by posting viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Coldplay concertgoer who posted a viral video of a CEO allegedly cozying up with his head of human resources on the band’s "Kiss Cam" this week, says a part of her "feels bad" for posting the awkward moment but thinks the couple’s actions were their own responsibility.

"I had no idea who the couple was," Grace Springer told The U.S. Sun Friday. "Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it.

"A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games … win stupid prizes."

Andy Byron, CEO of tech firm Astronomer, is now under formal investigation by the company’s board after he was allegedly caught with his arms around the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert Wednesday night.

The couple quickly stopped their embrace and attempted to hide their faces when they were shown on the concert’s jumbotron. Springer filmed the odd moment on her phone and later posted it online.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked after the pair separated that they were "either having an affair or just very shy."

The company put out a statement after the incident Friday, writing on social media, "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company shared.

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

Later Friday, Astronomer said Byron had been placed on leave.

"Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO given Andy Byron has been placed on leave. We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," Astronomer wrote on social media.

Fox News confirmed Cabot and her ex-husband filed for divorce in 2018, and court documents appear to show their divorce was finalized in 2022.

According to New Hampshire property records, Kristin and Andrew Cabot purchased a home as a married couple in April 2024.

No divorce records have been found for Byron, who appears to still be married.

"I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them," Springer told the Sun. "I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise."

She said the moment was a "hot topic" with people after the concert, "but no one knew who they were" until she posted the video.

"When I posted late last night before bed, it was picking up traction with a couple thousand views," she said. "I woke up to 7 million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least."