Coldplay's Chris Martin calls out couple on Kiss Cam, sparking affair accusations

What was supposed to be a romantic moment caught on the Kiss Cam during a Coldplay concert, has launched allegations of an affair.

During the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Wednesday, Martin serenaded the crowd with an improv of "The Jumbotron Song" where he sang about couples featured live on the big screen.

One pair’s reaction raised eyebrows – and the 48-year-old couldn’t help but comment.

"Whoa, look at these two," Martin said, as a man and woman were seen cozying up with one another.

Once the attention was on the pair, the woman immediately turned away and dodged the camera. The man also exited the frame.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Martin joked as the audience laughed.

Online sleuths claim the gray-haired man and blonde woman are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Astronomer is a New York-based tech firm.

Reps for Byron and Cabot did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment and neither has publicly commented.

Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, the cybersecurity startup, and Cabot, according to her LinkedIn, is the company's chief human resources officer. It seems they have worked closely together for years.

The two have appeared in company photos and at industry events together, but nothing about their relationship has suggested more than a professional connection.

The internet can’t stop buzzing over what was supposed to be a sweet concert moment seemingly gone wrong.

Comments flooded the CEO’s LinkedIn page with one user referencing Coldplay songs.

"Coldplay setlist update: A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You, The CEO of Astronomer getting caught cheating with an employee in section 102."

Another comment read, "caught on the Jumbotron," as another questioned, "Where is the head of Hr."

"Your wife, her husband," a LinkedIn user wrote with a surprised face emoji.