Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Viral

Coldplay's Chris Martin calls out couple on Kiss Cam, sparking affair accusations

Chris Martin makes playful comment about couple caught on Kiss Cam 'having an affair'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair Video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

What was supposed to be a romantic moment caught on the Kiss Cam during a Coldplay concert, has launched allegations of an affair.

During the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Wednesday, Martin serenaded the crowd with an improv of "The Jumbotron Song" where he sang about couples featured live on the big screen. 

One pair’s reaction raised eyebrows – and the 48-year-old couldn’t help but comment. 

KATY PERRY FAN ARRESTED AFTER STORMING STAGE DURING AUSTRALIAN CONCERT

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam. The two are rumored to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byrona and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair after catching them on the Kiss Cam. Internet sleuths claim the two are Astronomer CEO Andy Byrona and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX)

"Whoa, look at these two," Martin said, as a man and woman were seen cozying up with one another. 

Once the attention was on the pair, the woman immediately turned away and dodged the camera. The man also exited the frame. 

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," Martin joked as the audience laughed.

Online sleuths claim the gray-haired man and blonde woman are Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Astronomer is a New York-based tech firm. 

Coldplay

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Rogers Stadium on July 07, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Robert Okine/Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reps for Byron and Cabot did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment and neither has publicly commented.

Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, the cybersecurity startup, and Cabot, according to her LinkedIn, is the company's chief human resources officer. It seems they have worked closely together for years.

MYSTERY COUPLE MISTAKEN FOR JEFF BEZOS AND LAUREN SÁNCHEZ AT CANNES

The two have appeared in company photos and at industry events together, but nothing about their relationship has suggested more than a professional connection.

WATCH: COLDPLAY'S CHRIS MARTIN CATCHES COUPLE ON KISS CAM, JOKINGLY ASKS IF THEY'RE HAVING AN AFFAIR

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair Video

The internet can’t stop buzzing over what was supposed to be a sweet concert moment seemingly gone wrong. 

Comments flooded the CEO’s LinkedIn page with one user referencing Coldplay songs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin at the Golden Globes

Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBC)

"Coldplay setlist update: A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You, The CEO of Astronomer getting caught cheating with an employee in section 102."

Another comment read, "caught on the Jumbotron," as another questioned, "Where is the head of Hr."

"Your wife, her husband," a LinkedIn user wrote with a surprised face emoji.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending