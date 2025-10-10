Moody Blues singer John Lodge dead at 82

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Lodge, the legendary bassist and vocalist of The Moody Blues, has died. He was 82.

In a statement shared with Fox News Digital on Friday, Lodge's family said that he died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The family added that Lodge "peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly."

Birmingham-born Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, two years after its formation, along with fellow singer Justin Hayward, following the departure of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick. He remained with the band until they stopped performing live in 2018.

Lodge was a pivotal force behind the group’s groundbreaking fusion of orchestral rock and psychedelia.

His contributions to albums like 1967's "Days of Future Passed" and 1968's "In Search of the Lost Chord" set the tone for the rock movement.

Lodge was also featured on the 1977 album "Octave," which saw The Moody Blues embrace a more pop-oriented sound.

His career with The Moody Blues was far from over when the band released their final studio album, "December," a collection of Christmas songs, in 2003.

The band continued to take the stage until 2018 — the same year they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith," his family noted in their statement.

Lodge is survived by his wife, Kirsten, whom he married in 1968. The couple had two children, Emily and Kristian, with the former being referred to on The Moody Blues song "Emily’s Song" from the 1971 album "Every Good Boy Deserves Favour."

Known for his deep faith, Lodge was also an Evangelical Christian, a belief he credited for helping him stay grounded throughout his long career in the rock world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.