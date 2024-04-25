Mike Pinder, Moody Blues co-founder and keyboardist, dead at 82

Moody Blues keyboardist Mike Pinder has died. The longtime musician and last living founding member of the band was 82.

According to the Moody Blues' official website, Pinder died Wednesday at his home in Northern California "surrounded by his devoted family."

Per the announcement, Pinder's family "would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully.

"His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family. Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart," the statement added.

"He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, ‘Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.' His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come."

In 1964, Pinder, Graeme Edge, Ray Thomas, Clint Warwick and singer Denny Laine founded the English rock band. The group gained momentum in 1965, but Laine left the band in 1966.

Pinder played a big role in finding Justin Hayward as a replacement. Shortly after Hayward joined the band, the group's bassist, John Lodge, joined.

According to Variety, Hayward previously told Rolling Stone, "I’d written some songs and sent them to Eric Burdon [of the Animals]. Unbeknownst to me, he passed them to Mike Pinder in the Moodies, and soon I had a call from Mike. I came up to London to meet him, and we got on."

Lodge took to Facebook early Thursday morning to share a statement about Pinder's death.

"Mike's family have asked us to share the message below with you all... All the love possible goes out from the Lodge family to Mike's family today... RIP," Lodge's statement said, sharing the same statement posted to the band's official website about Pinder, a "Musician, Father, Cosmic Philosopher & Friend."

Hayward also took to Facebook to honor his late bandmate.

"Mike was a natural born musician who could play any style of music with warmth and love. His re-imagining and rebuilding (literally) of the Mellotron gave us our identifiable early sound. He was a huge part of my own musical journey. My sincere condolences to his loving and devoted family," he wrote.

In 1967, the band released "Days of Future Passed," a progressive rock album. On the record, Pinder played the Mellotron, which helped give the Moody Blues their distinctive sound.

The band released all six of their albums between 1967 and 1972, and all went either certified gold or platinum, according to Variety.

The Moody Blues took a hiatus in the mid-1970s, and Pinder released his solo album, "The Promise." He returned for the band's reunion album, "Octave," in 1978. At that time, Pinder opted not to become a permanent band member due to a lifestyle change.

Mike had moved his family to Northern California and worked in the tech industry. He made a return to the music industry and released his second solo album in 1994. Pinder was also with the Moody Blues when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.