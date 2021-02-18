'Mom' to end after eight seasons, Allison Janney and creators react

After eight years and eight seasons, "Mom" is coming to a close.

The popular, long-running series premiered on CBS in September 2013 and will air its final episode on May 6. The critically-acclaimed show’s ending comes just one season after star Anna Faris’ departure, who left the series to pursue other opportunities.

The show followed Faris, who played Christy Plunkett, a single mother and recovering alcoholic who decides to restart her life in Napa, Calif. Through attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings with estranged mother and fellow recovering alcoholic Bonnie (played by Allison Janney), the mother-daughter attempt to rekindle their relationship and pull their lives together.

The show has received praise from fans and critics alike for its ability to traverse between humor and subjects such as alcoholism, drug addiction, homelessness, relapse, gambling addiction, teen pregnancy, death and more.

Ahead of the series finale, Janney penned a lengthy tribute on Instagram, thanking her castmates and fans for her time on the show, noting that it was "one of the great honors of my life."

"Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life," she wrote before thanking a list of crew members and fellow castmates, including Faris.

"Our entire crew, your laughter and love and dedication to this show has made it a joy to come to work⁣," she continued. "And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!! Thank you for all of your support over the years."

Show creators Chuck Lorre and Gemma Baker, alongside executive producer Nick Bakay, also issued a statement on the series' conclusion, referring to the opportunity to work on "Mom" as a "great honor" as well.

"For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," the three said in a joint statement, per Entertainment Tonight. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series.

"Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

"Mom" has received numerous accolades, earning Janney two consecutive Primetime Emmy awards for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in 2014 and 2015, while being nominated in 2016. She was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series in 2017 and 2018. In addition, the show has received nominations in several categories at the People’s Choice Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and the Golden Globes.

In September, Faris, 44, announced her departure from the series to "pursue new opportunities" while thanking Lorre and her co-workers in the process.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in a statement at the time, per the Hollywood Reporter. "I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

In a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Janney, 61, opened up about Faris' absence and noted it was "very odd" without her.

"It was very odd," Janney said of returning to set. "She's very missed. Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."

She added: "We're just happy that she's doing what she wants to do now and we're happy even more so that we're able to still tell these stories about these great women and recovery and I think there are some really wonderful characters that have been established."

