Modest Mouse drummer, Jeremiah Green, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Modest Mouse drummer, Jeremiah Green, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

On Christmas Day, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, took to Facebook to share the sad news of her son’s diagnosis and asked fans to send "healing vibes" during this time.

"He’s [sic] so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" she added to her post, which included a collage of images of the 45-year-old drummer.

On Tuesday, Jeremiah’s brother, Adam Green, shared an update on his condition with Fox News Digital.

"He is doing great considering the circumstances," Adam shared. "He played a lot of shows with the cancer but the doctor gave him the green light to play all the way up to the last West Coast date. His goal is to be back on tour this spring in South America. He has about 4 weeks of Chemo and Radiation left."

Marco Collins, a Seattle based DJ, also took to social media on Sunday to announce Green’s diagnosis.

"Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer," Collins wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Green playing the drums.

Collins noted that Green’s "prognosis is good" and concluded his message with, "Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!"

Modest Mouse concluded their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album, "The Lonesome Crowded West," just before Christmas on Dec. 20 in Washington, D.C.

The band is scheduled to return to the big stage in March to perform at all three South American Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Green has been the drummer for Modest Mouse since he co-founded the band in 1992. In 2003, he stepped away from the band for a year due to a nervous breakdown, People magazine reported.

Isaac Brock, Modest Mouse's frontman, spoke to NME in July when he shared that the band is working on new music. Modest Mouse’s latest album, "The Golden Casket," was released in 2021.

"I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon," Brock shared. "As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, 'Why does it take so long to put out records?' Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but f— it! I don't want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I'm really happy with."