Jane Fonda says cancer is in remission: 'Best birthday present ever!'

Jane Fonda was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year and revealed on her blog that the blood cancer was in remission.

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she wrote in a blog entry, "Best birthday present ever."

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

The 84-year-old actress, who celebrates her 85th birthday Dec. 21, revealed her diagnosis on Instagram in September, noting she had already begun chemotherapy treatments and was feeling "very lucky" to have a "treatable cancer."

"I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything," she continued in her blog. "The effects wore off just as I went to D.C. for the first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally. Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week."

The longtime climate activist detailed her lobbying efforts in support of environmental justice before thanking her fans for "sending good wishes my way."

"Equally important, this corporate giveaway to the fossil fuel industry is a slap in the face to the record number of young voters and self-identified climate voters who came out in record numbers for the midterms," she said while slamming fossil fuel projects. "Democrats courted these voters and should remain accountable to them."

Ending her note on a positive tone, she wrote, "I wish everyone a joyful, healthy Holiday."

The Academy Award-winning actress announced her diagnosis in September and has kept fans updated on her journey living with cancer.

"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments," she captioned an Instagram post.

"I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

The Barbarella star added, "Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

Fonda previously battled breast cancer and had a mastectomy. She shared in October that she's "come through very well and I will do so again."