‘Modern Family’ star Julie Bowen sets out books about ‘sex, drugs' for teen sons who won't confide in her

Julie Bowen joked this week that she is in an informational and emotional "desert" when it comes to communicating with her teenage boys.

"I won’t let them look at their phones in the car, but basically I’m in the desert right now," the "Modern Family" actress said about trying to get Oliver, 17, and 15-year-old twins John and Gustave to confide in her.

"It’s like I got dumped by three guys I was madly in love with, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m right in the kitchen,’ and they never show up. It’s as desperate as I ever felt in high school when you had a crush on a boy."

She joked, primping her hair, "Like, ‘Hi, it’s me, mom. I birthed you.’ They don’t care."

SOFIA VERGARA'S ‘MODERN FAMILY’ CO-STAR JULIE BOWEN COMMENTS ON HER SPLIT FROM JOE MANGANIELLO

The 54-year-old actress shares her sons with ex Scott Phillips.

Because she said her sons won’t talk to her about girls or any other personal issues, she said she has "a lot of purposefully scattered-about-the-house books that are informational about sex, drugs, what to avoid, how to not get people pregnant and not get diseases, and I’m just constantly talking about things like that."

She said while she has a "no phones in the car," rule, "they’re allowed to listen to whatever music they want, but that, in and of itself, you’re just like ‘My eyes are bleeding.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She admitted her sons do "get excited about new stuff" like her upcoming movie "Happy Gilmore 2" and her new series, "Hysteria!"

Bowen said her sons don’t usually watch anything she does, but "they love Adam Sandler." And despite not seeing the first "Happy Gilmore," which she starred in, they plan on catching the sequel.

She also joked about her kids’ lingo at the end of the interview, saying she promised them she would "never say "‘Skibidi!’ Good comms, solid comms, kids," she said to the camera.

JULIE BOWEN SAYS DESPITE IDENTIFYING AS ‘STRAIGHT,’ SHE WAS ONCE IN LOVE WITH A WOMAN

Skibidi is a "word usually used to start a convo, specifically a convo filled with brain rot," according to the Urban Dictionary.

"They said to me I was ‘mad rizzy’ with a waiter once, and I was like, ‘You mean like cha-ris-ma?’ And they were like, ‘What??’ I said, ‘Where do you think that word comes from? You didn’t make up rizzy.’"

Bowen also said communications have been even more difficult since she’s been shooting on the other side of the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right now, cause I’m working on the East Coast and they live in LA, the only way I communicate with them is through Snapchat," she explained, demonstrating some of the funny poses she sends them in her snaps.