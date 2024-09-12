Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Modern Family’ star Julie Bowen sets out books about ‘sex, drugs' for teen sons who won't confide in her

The 54-year-old 'Happy Gilmore 2' actress shares a 17-year-old son and twin 15-year-old boys with ex-husband Scott Phillips

Brie Stimson
Julie Bowen joked this week that she is in an informational and emotional "desert" when it comes to communicating with her teenage boys. 

"I won’t let them look at their phones in the car, but basically I’m in the desert right now," the "Modern Family" actress said about trying to get Oliver, 17, and 15-year-old twins John and Gustave to confide in her. 

"It’s like I got dumped by three guys I was madly in love with, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m right in the kitchen,’ and they never show up. It’s as desperate as I ever felt in high school when you had a crush on a boy."

She joked, primping her hair, "Like, ‘Hi, it’s me, mom. I birthed you.’ They don’t care."

SOFIA VERGARA'S ‘MODERN FAMILY’ CO-STAR JULIE BOWEN COMMENTS ON HER SPLIT FROM JOE MANGANIELLO

Julie Bowen with her sons

Julie Bowen joked this week that she is in an informational and emotional "desert" when it comes to communicating with her teenage boys.  ( Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The 54-year-old actress shares her sons with ex Scott Phillips

Because she said her sons won’t talk to her about girls or any other personal issues, she said she has "a lot of purposefully scattered-about-the-house books that are informational about sex, drugs, what to avoid, how to not get people pregnant and not get diseases, and I’m just constantly talking about things like that." 

She said while she has a "no phones in the car," rule, "they’re allowed to listen to whatever music they want, but that, in and of itself, you’re just like ‘My eyes are bleeding.’" 

Julie Bowen smiling

The 54-year-old actress shares her 17-year-old and 15-year-old twin sons with ex Scott Phillips.  (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

She admitted her sons do "get excited about new stuff" like her upcoming movie "Happy Gilmore 2" and her new series, "Hysteria!"

Bowen said her sons don’t usually watch anything she does, but "they love Adam Sandler." And despite not seeing the first "Happy Gilmore," which she starred in, they plan on catching the sequel. 

She also joked about her kids’ lingo at the end of the interview, saying she promised them she would "never say "‘Skibidi!’ Good comms, solid comms, kids," she said to the camera. 

Julie Bowen in a plum sparkly dress smiles on the carpet

Bowen said that while filming across the country from her kids, she mainly communicates with them through Snapchat.  (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

JULIE BOWEN SAYS DESPITE IDENTIFYING AS ‘STRAIGHT,’ SHE WAS ONCE IN LOVE WITH A WOMAN

Skibidi is a "word usually used to start a convo, specifically a convo filled with brain rot," according to the Urban Dictionary. 

"They said to me I was ‘mad rizzy’ with a waiter once, and I was like, ‘You mean like cha-ris-ma?’ And they were like, ‘What??’ I said, ‘Where do you think that word comes from? You didn’t make up rizzy.’" 

The cast of "Modern Family" at the Emmy Awards.

The cast of "Modern Family" reunited for the first time in November 2023. (Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Bowen also said communications have been even more difficult since she’s been shooting on the other side of the country. 

"Right now, cause I’m working on the East Coast and they live in LA, the only way I communicate with them is through Snapchat," she explained, demonstrating some of the funny poses she sends them in her snaps.

