Sofia Vergara’s ‘Modern Family’ co-star Julie Bowen comments on her split from Joe Manganiello

This "Modern Family" sticks together.

Sofia Vergara’s co-star from the hit ABC series, Julie Bowen, left a comment on her vacation post shortly after Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, announced their divorce.

Vergara shared a "final days of vacay" post on Instagram on the same day as the divorce announcement, wearing a blue leopard print bikini.

Bowen commented on Tuesday, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"

Vergara and Manganiello announced their divorce after seven years of marriage.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

KEVIN COSTNER FILES NEW DIVORCE ORDER TO PREVENT ESTRANGED WIFE FROM REMOVING ITEMS FROM $145 MILLION ESTATE

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement shared with Page Six.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The couple first met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014, and were later formally introduced by another of Vergara’s "Modern Family" co-stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Manganiello was nowhere to be seen on Vergara’s vacation posts from the past few days, but last week he did wish her a happy birthday on his Instagram.

In a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, the "True Blood" star said he "really liked’ being with his wife, and said, "But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways, and we’re compatible in all the best ways."

He continued, "My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f---ing laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.