ENTERTAINMENT
Sofia Vergara’s ‘Modern Family’ co-star Julie Bowen comments on her split from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce Monday after seven years of marriage

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
This "Modern Family" sticks together.

Sofia Vergara’s co-star from the hit ABC series, Julie Bowen, left a comment on her vacation post shortly after Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, announced their divorce.

Vergara shared a "final days of vacay" post on Instagram on the same day as the divorce announcement, wearing a blue leopard print bikini.

Bowen commented on Tuesday, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"

Vergara and Manganiello announced their divorce after seven years of marriage.

Julie Bowen's comments on Sofia Vergara's post

Sofia Vergara’s co-star from the hit ABC series, Julie Bowen, left a comment on her vacation post shortly after Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, announced their divorce. (Instagram)

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a joint statement shared with Page Six. 

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen pose together with their SAG awards.

Actors Sofía Vergara and Julie Bowen pose in the press room at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Buckner/WireImage)

The couple first met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2014, and were later formally introduced by another of Vergara’s "Modern Family" co-stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello at Oscars party

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced the end of their marriage after 7 years together. (Getty Images)

Manganiello was nowhere to be seen on Vergara’s vacation posts from the past few days, but last week he did wish her a happy birthday on his Instagram.

In a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, the "True Blood" star said he "really liked’ being with his wife, and said, "But when we’re at home, we’re opposites in all the best ways, and we’re compatible in all the best ways."

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend Oscars party in style

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara met in 2014 and married Nov. 21, 2015. (David Crotty)

He continued, "My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f---ing laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

