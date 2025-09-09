'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime girlfriend at Kansas City home after leaving Hollywood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet has married longtime partner Lindsay Schweitzer.

"It’s my birthday and guess what I got," Stonestreet captioned a set of moments from the couple's big day.

Stonestreet and Schweitzer got married at their home in Kansas City, Mo.

"Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!" his "Modern Family" husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, commented.

‘MODERN FAMILY’ STAR ERIC STONESTREET CALLS PEOPLE IN HOLLYWOOD ‘NOT AUTHENTIC’

Stonestreet revealed his plan to wed Schweitzer at their newly-built home in Kansas City in July.

"Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that," the actor told People magazine. "We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along.

"We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, ‘No better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation.’ So that's our plan, and we're still on track for that."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Stonestreet proposed to Schweitzer in 2021 after five years of dating.

"We've been together for a long time,and I just knew I wasn't going to find a better partner in life than Lindsay," he previously told People magazine on why he chose to finally get down on one knee.

"So it just made the most sense. And I'd taken my sweet old time. Everybody else — let me put it this way — that knows Lindsay was like, 'What are you waiting for?' So, it was time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Modern Family" star gained fame after starring in the ABC sitcom. The show ran for 11 seasons from 2009 until 2020.

Stonestreet met Schweitzer in 2016 while attending the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City.

The two were long distance while Stonestreet filmed the remaining seasons of "Modern Family." Once the show wrapped in 2020, Stonestreet moved back to Kansas City.

Last year, Stonestreet confessed that Hollywood life isn’t all it’s cut out to be. The actor reflected on how different people are in the Midwest compared to Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What I realized it does is it highlights everything great about our business, the entertainment business," Stonestreet shared on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

"And it highlights all the d-----baggery of our business. It amplifies it. Because I’m here, I’m dealing with people from here. … I’m going into the store and having all these authentic, real moments.



"Then I go to Hollywood … and you’re reminded of some of the types of people that you deal with."

While the Kansas City native moved to Los Angeles to jump-start his acting career, he added there were some perks to living in Hollywood.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"But then you’re also offered fruit on a big board," he emphasized. "‘Would you like some lychee and kiwi, sir?’ It’s like, 'Oh, yeah, this is what’s great about Hollywood." … So, it’s really fun. It just amplifies it. It’s like leaving [Kansas City] and going back and doing something is almost more fun than it was living there, doing it.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report