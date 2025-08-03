Ty Burrell on leaving Hollywood behind for Utah family life after 'Modern Family': 'I don't have any regrets'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ty Burrell played the ultimate dad, Phil Dunphy, on the hit television sitcom, "Modern Family."

Shortly after the popular show wrapped, Burrell and wife Holly packed up their lives in Los Angeles for the opportunity to raise their daughters in Utah.

Burrell, 57, now says he has no regrets about moving away from Hollywood for a quieter life in Salt Lake City.

‘MODERN FAMILY’ STAR ARIEL WINTER FLED LA TO ESCAPE TRAUMA FROM CHILDHOOD STARDOM

"It's just been spectacular," Burrell told People magazine about his family's new lifestyle in Utah.

"We moved here right after ['Modern Family'] ended, and I don't have any regrets. It's been lovely and a great place to raise the kids."

"The Good Life" voice actor admitted he is "itching" to get back in front of the camera, but for now, his voiceover work enables more time for activities, despite growing up without a love of the great outdoors.

"My parents weren't really those kinds of people," Burrell confessed.

"So at first, when we moved here, it almost felt like cosplay, like we were pretending to be people who were outdoorsy, and now we really truly love it."

Burrell isn't the only "Modern Family" star who left the City of Angels after the series wrapped in 2020.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Burrell's co-star Ariel Winter also ditched Hollywood for a quieter life after negative comments about her body took a toll on her self-esteem.

"It was just everywhere," she told People magazine . "It was every headline I read about myself, like, grown people writing articles about me saying how I looked terrible or pregnant or like a fat s---. I mean, I was 14. It totally damaged my self-esteem."

"I understood what it was like to be hated," Winter added. "No matter what I was going through, I was a target. It made it very difficult to look at myself in the mirror and go, ‘I love this version of me.'"

Winter's childhood wasn't only marred by the harsh lights of Hollywood. The young actress was allegedly abused by her mother, who has denied the allegations.

At the age of 14, Winter was placed with her sister, Shanelle Gray, after being removed from her home by Child Protective Services.

"I went on to have a great rest of my teenage years thanks to being under her custody," Winter told the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Eric Stonestreet, known for his role on the show as Cameron Tucker, confessed last year that Hollywood life isn’t all it’s cut out to be.

After working on the popular sitcom for 11 seasons, Stonestreet, 53. left Los Angeles to head back to his home in Kansas City.

"What I realized it does is it highlights everything great about our business, the entertainment business," Stonestreet shared on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

"And it highlights all the douchebaggery of our business. It amplifies it. Because I’m here, I’m dealing with people from here … I’m going into the store and having all these authentic, real moments."

He continued, "Then I go to Hollywood … and you’re reminded of some of the types of people that you deal with."

While the Kansas City native moved to Los Angeles to jump-start his acting career, he added there were some perks to living in Hollywood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But then you’re also offered fruit on a big board," he emphasized. "‘Would you like some lychee and kiwi, sir?’ It’s like, oh, yeah, this is what’s great about Hollywood.… So, it’s really fun. It just amplifies it. It’s like, leaving [Kansas City] and going back and doing something is almost more fun than it was living there, doing it."

Stonestreet starred alongside co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara , Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and more.

When asked if he thinks the ship "sailed in terms of a ‘Modern Family’ spin-off," Stonestreet replied, "I don’t think it’s potential anymore."



"Well, they had their chance. Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, ‘No.’ They just said, ‘We don’t want to do it.’"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.