'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet calls people in Hollywood ‘not authentic’

"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet confessed that Hollywood life isn’t all it’s cut out to be.

After working on the popular sitcom for 11 seasons, Stonestreet left Los Angeles to head back to his home in Kansas City.

The actor reflected on how different people are in the Midwest compared to Hollywood.

"What I realized it does is it highlights everything great about our business, the entertainment business," Stonestreet shared on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger."

"And it highlights all the douchebaggery of our business. It amplifies it. Because I’m here, I’m dealing with people from here… I’m going into the store and having all these authentic, real moments."



He continued, "Then I go to Hollywood… and you’re reminded of some of the types of people that you deal with."

While the Kansas City native moved to Los Angeles to jump start his acting career, he added there were some perks to living in Hollywood.

"But then you’re also offered fruit on a big board," he emphasized. "‘Would you like some lychee and kiwi, sir?’ It’s like, oh, yeah, this is what’s great about Hollywood … So, it’s really fun. It just amplifies it. It’s like, leaving [Kansas City] and going back and doing something is almost more fun than it was living there, doing it."

Stonestreet portrayed Cameron Tucker on "Modern Family" from 2009 until 2020, when the American sitcom aired.

He starred alongside co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ty Burrell and more.

When asked if he thinks the ship "sailed in terms of a ‘Modern Family’ spin-off," Stonestreet replied, "I don’t think it’s potential anymore."



"Well, they had their chance. Chris Lloyd and a couple of the writers wrote a really great script that spun Jesse and I off in our life in Missouri, and they said, ‘No.’ They just said, ‘We don’t want to do it.’"

The "Santa Clauses" star went on to explain his sentiments towards the spin-off rejection.

"I think it hurt Jesse and I’s feelings," the actor admitted. "I think it hurt Chris Lloyd’s feelings."

Stonestreet won two Emmy Awards for his performance in "Modern Family."