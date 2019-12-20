'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo, husband arrested on gun, drug charges after home raid

"Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband were arrested on a slew of gun and drug charges after their New York City home was raided by cops on Thursday, Fox News has confirmed.

Drita, 43, best known for her role on the VH1 reality series from 2011 to 2016, and her husband, Lee D'Avanzo, 50, were arrested in Staten Island on Thursday at around 6 p.m., a New York Police Department spokesman told Fox News.

The couple was busted after authorities executed a search warrant and found the couple in possession of "two loaded firearms, 120 hydrocodone pills, 22 xanax pills, two partial xanax pills, a large quanitity of marijuana and a scale," the NYPD said.

Drita and Lee were each charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

The pair was also booked for one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child. The couple share two daughters, Aleeya and Gizelle.

In 2016, Drita was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault after she was arrested for punching another woman in a Staten Island neighborhood following a verbal dispute.

The reality star was accused of striking the woman multiple times, causing a cut and swelling to the alleged victim's lip.

Drita and Lee are scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Staten Island Criminal Court, the Richmond County District Attorney's office told Fox News.