'Mob Wives' star under fire after using gun on reality show

Family members of mob underboss Sammy "Bull" Gravano's victims are pushing for an investigation into whether his daughter, Karen, broke the law by firing a gun on her reality show, "Mob Wives," the New York Post reports.

The move is the latest bad blood between the families and Karen Gravano after they tried to block her from receiving earnings from her book, "Mob Daughter," last month.

On a recent episode of the VH1 show, Karen Gravano and her cohorts -- including Renee Graziano, Ramona Rizzo and Carla Facciolo -- head to the Poconos for a ladies' weekend. In the country, the gals partake in outdoor activities, including blasting at a shooting range.

The group is shown firing and yelling, "Shoot that bitch!" -- and Karen Gravano reminisces about the first time she saw a gun hidden under her dad's mattress.

The scene raised the hackles of some relatives of Sammy Gravano's victims, who claim Karen Gravano violated the law since she pleaded guilty a decade ago to charges stemming from a multimillion-dollar ecstasy ring in Arizona.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division said it has not yet opened a criminal probe of the incident.

