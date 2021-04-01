Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Missing film designer found dead under garbage in NYC home

The city medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death

Associated Press
An Emmy-winning production designer who was known to be a hoarder has been found dead under a pile of garbage in her New York City home.

Evelyn Sakash, 66, was found Tuesday lying on her kitchen floor buried under garbage, a police spokesperson said.

Sakash was found by her sister, who had hired a cleaning crew to clear out the woman's home in the College Point section of Queens and look for her, police said. The sister and the cleaners found Sakash around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

The home of Evelyn Sakash in College Point, Queens, New York on March 31, 2021. (Carla Roman/New York Daily News/TNS/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Sakash was a production designer who had worked on films including "Mermaids," released in 1990, and 2014's "Still Alice," according to her IMDB page. She won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003 for "Between the Lions."

A police missing person report said Sakash was last seen alive on Sept. 30, 2020. The city medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death.

