Latin America
Published

Miss Venezuela pageant officials drop public disclosure of contestants' measurements in response to critics

Elizabeth Llorente
Elizabeth Llorente
Venezuelans, known worldwide for taking their beauty pageants seriously, are making a change in this year’s contest – no measurements will be made public.

Venezuelans view any fiddling with the pageant as almost blasphemous, so deciding not to publish the measurements of the 24 contestants is deemed significant by those in the industry.

The move is an attempt to respond to criticism that the pageant is obsessed with appearances.

"A woman's beauty isn't 90, 60, 90 ... It is measured by each one's talent," Agence France Press quoted Gabriela Isler, the pageant's spokeswoman and the 2013 Miss Universe, as saying.

MISS USA 2019 CROWNS FULL-TIME ATTORNEY CHESLIE KRYST AS WINNER

Contestants walk the catwalk during a 2019 Miss Venezuela beauty contest rehearsal, in Caracas, Venezuela on July 30, 2019. - For the first time, in the 2019 version of the Miss Venezuela contest, which will be held on Thursday, it won't be mentioned waist, hip and bust measurements of the candidates to avoid female gender stereotypes, the organization said. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP/Getty Images)

Contestants walk the catwalk during a 2019 Miss Venezuela beauty contest rehearsal, in Caracas, Venezuela on July 30, 2019. - For the first time, in the 2019 version of the Miss Venezuela contest, which will be held on Thursday, it won't be mentioned waist, hip and bust measurements of the candidates to avoid female gender stereotypes, the organization said. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP/Getty Images)

The Miss Venezuela pageant typically has made public each contestant’s measurements for the bust, waist and hips. Presenters usually announce their measurements to the audience as the contestants walk on stage.

This year’s pageant takes place Thursday.

The contest is one of the country’s most popular televised events – comparable to the Super Bowl, for example, in the United States – even as the country finds itself in the throes of an economic and political crisis under the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

Venezuela expects – and, has come to be expected – to win international beauty pageants, or at the very least, place among the top runners-up.

Miss Venezuela has won Miss Universe seven times, and Miss World six times, among other international contests.

The pageant, Agence France Presse noted, still will highlight the contestant’s physical attributes by showcasing them in swimsuits and evening dresses.

Elizabeth Llorente is Senior Reporter for FoxNews.com, and can be reached at Elizabeth.Llorente@Foxnews.com. Follow her on Twitter @Liz_Llorente.  