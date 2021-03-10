Grammy-nominee Miranda Lambert teases 'sleek and sexy' look at award show: 'I'm not really a princess gal'

Miranda Lambert is going to turn some heads at this year’s Grammys.

Just days before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, the 37-year-old country singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that she will be premiering a "sleek and sexy" look alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin on Sunday.

"I'm going sleek and sexy," Lambert told the outlet. "I have a dress, and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that. I'm not really a princess gal."

Lambert, who is up for three Grammy Awards this year including best country song and best country solo performance for "Bluebird," will be performing the hit single live with her band at the annual awards show Sunday night.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SAYS PANDEMIC HELPED MARRIAGE TO BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN: 'I WAS REALLY THANKFUL'

When asked about the upcoming performance, the singer told the outlet that "the set is beautiful."

"It's very feminine and beautiful," she continued. "Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."

Speaking about the song itself, Lambert said "Bluebird" just "came at a really crazy time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think the message of the song, we obviously would never have known what we were writing when we were writing it," the country star added.

Lambert has previously said that the messaging behind the song makes her feel "hopeful." "It’s not too cheery. It’s got this undertow of like "S—‘s gonna happen, but it’s gonna be OK," she said in August 2019.

She echoed the sentiment in her Entertainment Tonight interview, calling it a "little beacon of a song of hope for people."

"It was for us, so I'm really thankful that it came out when it did, and that it helped people through something," she said.

Lambert also expressed gratitude for being able to perform live once again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I think all of the [Grammy] artists have a little more gratitude and are thankful," Lambert explained. "When you're forced to miss out on what you love to do, it's like, we'll never take it for granted again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've all missed it so much and we miss the fans," she added. "I've missed the fans this year, for sure, but I'm at least glad that we can be in their homes with them on GRAMMY day."

While Lambert is up for best country song and best country solo performance for "Bluebird," the singer also nabbed a nomination in the best country album category for "Wildcard."