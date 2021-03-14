Miranda Lambert talks Grammy win: 'This feels really good'

Miranda Lambert couldn't have been more thrilled to win a Grammy Sunday evening -- but she really can't wait to celebrate with her fans.

The 37-year-old country music superstar's "Wildcard" record won best country album.

"I haven't got to celebrate with the fans," Lambert told reporters in a virtual press room after her win. "I'm excited to do that."

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Lambert said she had previously wondered, "Does this mean anything anymore?"

However, she noted that "the celebration will be more when we get back together."

Following her win, Lambert took the stage to perform "Bluebird." She changed her silver-and-black sequin number for a blue mini dress.

Lambert is also up for two other nominations -- best country song and best country solo performance.

The star's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was in attendance to show his sweet support for the singer.