Miranda Lambert shares sweet snapshot with husband Brendan McLoughlin for Valentine's Day: 'Love'

Miranda Lambert is celebrating Valentine's Day with a sweet post.

The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a photograph of herself with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

In the close-up snapshot, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the camera. Lambert, 36, is seen wearing sunglasses and a beanie, while McLoughlin rocks a baseball cap.

MIRANDA LAMBERT REVEALS 'DEAL-BREAKER' THAT WOULD HAVE LED TO SPLIT FROM BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN

"Happy ❤️ day! #love," Lambert captioned the post.

Lambert has done nothing but gush about her husband during their first year of marriage. However, the singer recently revealed the one deal-breaker that would have ended their relationship from the very start.

She opened up about her relationship with the New York City police officer to Taste of Country and confessed the one thing that's non-negotiable when it comes to choosing a partner.

"When I first met him, I realized I looked a little bit like a crazy dog lady," Lambert told the outlet. "Which is fine with me, because that's what I am."

MIRANDA LAMBERT SHARES RARE PHOTO OF HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN TO PROMOTE PUPPY ADOPTION

Still, the singer revealed it was a topic of discussion for the couple before their relationship really took off.

"I was like, 'Hey, if you don't like dogs, that's kind of a deal-breaker,'" she continued.

Almost one year into their marriage, it's clear McLoughlin shares Lambert's passion for canines. "He actually loves them to death," she said.

Lambert shocked her fans in February of last year when she revealed that she had tied the knot with McLoughlin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for...me #theone," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram at the time.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report