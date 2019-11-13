Expand / Collapse search
CMA Awards
Published

Miranda Lambert sparkles on the CMAs red carpet with husband Brendan McLoughlin

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Pretty in pink!

Miranda Lambert sparkled on the CMA Awards red carpet as she stepped out n a pink beaded low-cut dress featuring a high knee split alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin, who opted for a black velvet suit.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer, 36, and McLoughlin were all smiles as they posed for the cameras ahead of country music's biggest night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The Grammy-award winning star recently opened up about meeting her NYPD officer hubby in an interview with Health magazine and was asked if she experienced love at first sight.

“I guess so. If that’s a thing," she responded. "I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought."

On falling in love with McLoughlin, Lambert stated: "I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”