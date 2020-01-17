Miranda Lambert reveals 'deal-breaker' that would have led to split from Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert has done nothing but gush about her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, during their first year of marriage. But the country crooner has now revealed the one deal-breaker that would have ended their relationship from the very start.

The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer opened up about her relationship with the New York City police officer to Taste of Country and confessed the one thing that's non-negotiable when it comes to choosing a partner.

MIRANDA LAMBERT SHARES RARE PHOTO OF HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN TO PROMOTE PUPPY ADOPTION

"When I first met him, I realized I looked a little bit like a crazy dog lady," the country singer told the outlet. "Which is fine with me, because that's what I am."

Still, the singer revealed it was a topic of discussion for the couple before their relationship really took off.

"I was like, 'Hey, if you don't like dogs, that's kind of a deal-breaker," she continued.

KACEY MUSGRAVES ENDS MIRANDA LAMBERT’S ACM WINNING STREAK

Almost one year into marriage, it's clear McLoughlin shares Lambert's passion for canines.

"He actually loves them to death," she said.

The country singer is more than just a dog lover. Lambert runs the MuttNation Foundation, which helps place animals into homes. She brought the foundation to CMA Fest in 2019, which resulted in 61 dogs being adopted, according to reports.

Lambert shocked her fans in February of last year when she revealed that she had tied the knot with McLoughlin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for...me #theone," she captioned the photo.

She was previously linked to Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker and musician Anderson East following her divorce from Blake Shelton.