Miranda Lambert credits music for bringing her ‘joy and comfort’

Miranda Lambert let music consume her during the coronavirus pandemic, but she didn’t write too much while under quarantine.

"I definitely have used music to bring me comfort and joy throughout quarantine and all the things going on in the world," Lambert, 36, told PeopleTV moments before the 2020 ACM Awards kicked off on Wednesday.

"I didn't start writing for a long time," she added. "But I did listen to a ton of new music. It just shows you that people need that to comfort them and feel united even though we're not together, we can listen to the same records and talk about it as kind of feels like we listen together."

Asked what she’s been blasting in her headset, the “It All Comes Out In the Wash” performer said Caylee Hammack's new album “If It Wasn't You,” and her "good friend" Waylon Payne's new project, “Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me” were atop the list.

"Those are my two for now, and I always visit some old Ashley Monroe too — gotta do it," said Lambert.

Lambert has been holed up with husband Brendan McLoughlin amid the quarantine period and although the pair secretly married in Jan. 2019 at their home in Nashville, Lambert said the slowdown period of the pandemic has given her a sense of “peace.”

"For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home," she iterated. "Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."

Lambert is slated to perform “Bluebird” during Wednesday’s ACM Awards – her second radio single from her seventh studio release, “Wildcard.”

She also took home the Musical Event of the Year award for “Fooled Around And Fell In Love.”