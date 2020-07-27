Miranda Lambert celebrates her first No. 1 solo song in years with 'Bluebird'

Miranda Lambert is celebrating a big achievement -- her first No. 1 solo spot on the Billboard charts in eight years with her single "Bluebird."

The 36-year-old Grammy award-winning singer took to social media to share the news.

"2020 hasn't offered a whole lot to celebrate, especially for musicians. But I am celebrating this week," Lambert began. "I'm celebrating happiness and the feeling of artistic freedom in a time where we all feel a little caged."

She continued: "I'm celebrating country music and all the joy it has brought to my life. I'm celebrating ALL the fans, the writers, the musicians, the crews, and bands, radio and streaming services, venues big and small for allowing me to have the most wonderful career for the last 17 years."

Lambert then noted that "Bluebird" has been cemented in history as a No. 1 song, a milestone, the artist says, she hasn't achieved in years.

"It's been 8 years since I had a number 1 on the billboard charts and 6 years on mediabase," she said. "I have spent my life doing what I love and I feel more blessed and humbled than ever to have this song of hope resonate with you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Lambert went on to thank a handful of people who helped her create the hit tune.

"And thank you to @lukedick for allowing me to write this beautifl [sic] idea with you and to @nataliehemby (my Dean Dillon ) for bringing it home," she wrote. "Also Jay Joyce for bringing it to life and giving it wings, @iamtreyfanjoy for setting this bluebird free in the most beautiful video. And my mangament Shopkeeper MGMT @marionkraft and @sonynashville records for fighting for this song and for me.

"Turns out we did have a wildcard up our sleeve. #bluebird #wildcard #1," she concluded her post, referencing her album, "Wildcard," which "Bluebird" is featured on.

According to Billboard, Lambert has had six No. 1 songs on its chart, with the last being "Over You" in 2012. Her No. 1 songs also include duets with Jason Aldean for 2018's "Drowns The Whiskey" and Keith Urban for "We Were Us" in 2013.

In 2018, Lambert opened up about her and Aldean's summer hit scoring No. 1 on the country radio charts.

“Yes, I had to sing with someone with a penis to get a number one,” Lambert told The Washington Post at the time about the radio chart disparity in country music.

"I do like this person, Jason Aldean, a lot . . . so it was a great song with an old friend," she continued, explaining that "it is interesting that I haven’t had even a Top 20 in a long, long time. And then it goes No. 1 because it’s a dude."

Lambert added: "But you know — if we went and looked at how many singles or records were sold for the Top 10 songs right now, I’d probably triple it on record sales. So it doesn’t matter."

As for "Bluebird," Lambert previously explained the inspiration behind the track and how it has one "definite Miranda line."

In the tune, she sings: "And if love keeps giving me lemons; I just mix 'em in my drink."

“That was a definite Miranda line because that’s what I do,” she told Entertainment Weekly last August. “You can’t stay in the moment that’s not good for you."