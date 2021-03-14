2021 Grammys' partial winners list

Music's biggest night has arrived.

Stars from across all genres of music have come together -- in one way or another -- to celebrate the year's greatest releases at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

This year, Beyoncé earned nine nominations -- the most of the night -- while Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa tied for the second most nominations with six each.

Furthermore, a slew of megastars are set to take the stage during the broadcast, including Miranda Lambert, Cardi B, Harry Styles and more.

The broadcast only covers some of the Grammys' most notable awards, meaning trophies are given out throughout the day.

Here's this year's winners list:

Record of the year:

Album of the year:

Song of the year:

Best new artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best pop solo performance:

Best pop duo/group performance: "Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande

Best traditional pop vocal album: "American Standard" — James Taylor

Best pop vocal album:

Best dance recording: "10%" — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Best dance/electronic album: "Bubba" — Kaytranada

Best contemporary instrumental album: "Live at the Royal Albert Hall" — Snarky Puppy

Best rock performance: "Shameika" — Fiona Apple

Best metal performance: "Bum-Rush" — Body Count

Best rock album: "The New Abnormal" — The Strokes

Best rock song: "Stay High" — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best alternative music album: "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" — Fiona Apple

Best R&B performance:

Best traditional R&B performance: "Anything For You" — Ledisi

Best progressive R&B album: "It Is What It Is" — Thundercat

Best R&B song: "Better Than I Imagine" — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Best R&B album: "Bigger Love" — John Legend

Best rap performance: "Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Best melodic rap performance:

Best rap album: "King’s Disease" — Nas

Best rap song:

Best country solo performance: "When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill

Best country duo/group performance: "10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best country album:

Best country song: "Crowded Table" — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)

Best new age album: "More Guitar Stories" — Jim "Kimo"

Best jazz vocal album: "Secrets Are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Best improvised jazz solo: "All Blues" — Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade)

Best jazz instrumental album: "Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best large jazz ensemble album: "Data Lords" — Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin jazz album: "Four Questions" — Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best gospel performance/song: "Movin’ On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: "There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best gospel album: "Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton

Best contemporary Christian music album: "Jesus Is King" — Kanye West

Best roots gospel album: "Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin pop or urban album:

Best Latin rock or alternative album: "La Conquista Del Espacio" — Fito Paez

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): "Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1" — Natalia Lafourcade

Best tropical Latin album: "40" — Grupo Niche

Best American roots performance: "I Remember Everything" — John Prine

Best American roots song: "I Remember Everything" — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana album: "World on the Ground" — Sarah Jarosz

Best bluegrass album: "Home" — Billy Strings

Best traditional blues album: "Rawer Than Raw" — Bobby Rush

Best contemporary blues album: "Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito

Best folk album: "All the Good Times" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best regional roots music: "Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best reggae album: "Got to Be Tough" — Toots & the Maytals

Best global music album: "Twice As Tall" — Burna Boy

Best children's music album: "All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling): "Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow

Best comedy album: "Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish

Best musical theater album: "Jagged Little Pill" — Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "Jojo Rabbit" (Various Artists)

Best score soundtrack for visual media: "Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best song written for visual media category: "No Time to Die [From No Time To Die]" — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best instrumental composition: "Sputnik" — Maria Schneider, composer

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella: "Donna Lee" — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals: "He Won’t Hold You" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)

Best recording package: "Vols. 11 & 12" — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors

Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Ode to Joy" — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

Best album notes: "Dead Man’s Pop" — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

Best historical album: "It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers" — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

Best engineered album, non-classical: "Hyperspace" — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck)

Producer of the year, non-classical: Andrew Watt — "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa), "Me And My Guitar" (A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), "Midnight Sky" (Miley Cyrus), "Old Me" (5 Seconds Of Summer), "Ordinary Man" (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Elton John), "Take What You Want" (Post Malone Featuring Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott), "Under The Graveyard" (Ozzy Osbourne)

Best remixed recording: "Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn)

Best engineered album, classical: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’" — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the year: David Frost

Best orchestral performance: "Ives: Complete Symphonies" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best opera recording: "Gershwin: Porgy And Bess" — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best choral performance: "Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance: "Contemporary Voices" — Pacifica Quartet

Best classical instrumental solo: "Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best classical solo vocal album: "Smyth: The Prison" — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best classical compendium: "Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke" — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Best contemporary classical composition: "Rouse: Symphony No. 5" — Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony

Best music video: "Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers

Best music film: "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt — Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers