Brendan McLoughlin gives wife Miranda Lambert sweet birthday tribute

Miranda Lambert turned 37 on Tuesday, and she received a sweet birthday wish from her husband Brendan McLoughlin to celebrate.

The former NYPD officer took to Instagram to gush over the "Bluebird" songstress on her special day.

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife.

He said his wife goes above and beyond to make sure the people around her are happy.

"You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met," McLoughlin wrote. "The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all."

He noted that the reasons why he loves Lambert are "endless," but there is one characteristic about the artist "that holds a special place."

"It is how you stay true to who you are," McLoughlin shared. "No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know."

"I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday," he concluded.

In addition to his adoring noted, McLoughlin posted four photos: one of the couple together, two of Lambert enjoying a drink, and a final snapshot of the country music superstar with a bunch of pups.

Lambert, who is set to perform at the CMA Music Awards on Wednesday evening, also posted a sweet message for McLoughlin's birthday last month.

The pair secretly married in 2019.