Miranda Kerr ‘can’t wait’ to meet Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom’s daughter: ‘So happy for you guys'

Miranda Kerr expressed her happiness for her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, following the birth of his daughter, Daisy Dove, with Katy Perry.

Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, announced the arrival of their daughter on Thursday.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said.

Among the well-wishes was one from Kerr, 37, who was married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013.

KATY PERRY ADDRESSES DELIVERING A BABY AND NEW ALBUM 'IN THE SAME WEEK'

“💖🙏🏻🌈 I'm so happy for you guys,” the model commented on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s Instagram post.

Kerr added: “Can't wait to meet her 💖🙏🏻🌈."

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with Bloom.

Kerr also has two sons, Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

MIRANDA KERR’S HUSBAND, EVAN SPIEGEL, PRAISES HER ‘VERY DIFFERENT’ CO-PARENTING RELATIONSHIP WITH ORLANDO BLOOM

Earlier this month, Bloom dished on his son’s excitement to have a baby sister.

"[Flynn has] a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister, so he's excited too," the proud father shared during a virtual visit on "The Tonight Show."

Both Perry and Spiegel have spoken about the joys of their blended family with Bloom and Kerr.

"I have a fiancé. I love my nieces. I love my soon-to-be stepson. I love life,” the “Daisies” singer told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In July, Spiegel praised Kerr and Bloom’s co-parenting skills compared to his divorced parents.

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” the Snapchat co-founder told WSJ magazine. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn's dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn.”