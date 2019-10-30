Paris Hilton called Millie Bobby Brown, 15, 'hot' and Evan Rachel Wood is not happy about that

Evan Rachel Wood just called Paris Hilton out on Instagram.

The “Westwood” actress responded to Hilton’s comment on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram post following what Wood called an objectifying comment from the socialite.

When Hilton noted the “Stranger Things” star looked “hot,” Wood quickly responded in Brown’s defense.

“She’s 15,” Wood simply stated.

The Instagram post shows the Netflix star posing in a leopard mini dress. “♡same dress but v different day♡,” Brown captioned the image.

This is not the first time that controversy has arisen from Brown’s Instagram. In January, Brown hit back at trolls who told her to “act your age” after she posted photos of herself wearing a tight snakeskin mini dress and heels.

Brown, then 14, posted two photos on her Instagram with the words, “write a caption,” which people used to criticize and praise her for her outfit. Although some people said she looked “cute” and “absolutely magnificent” in the dress, several people slammed her for not dressing her age.

“Act your age for once,” one person wrote.

“Don’t be in such a hurry to grow — enjoy being a kid cause it doesn’t last long,” another person said.

Another person wrote, “she don't understand that kids like her grow up to fast and don't enjoy their age they act all grown up and get in adult problems.”

Brown hit back at the negative comments on her Instagram Story.

“(I know) everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it,” she put in her Instagram story, according to People.