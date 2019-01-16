Millie Bobby Brown defends Penn Badgley’s creepy 'You' character, faces backlash

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown is facing backlash for her opinion of actor Penn Badgley’s character in the show “You,” which was recently added to Netflix.

In the show, Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who goes to extreme lengths to date a woman named Guinevere Beck, who is played by Elizabeth Lail. Goldberg stalks Lail’s character, murdering anyone who gets in the way of their relationship.

PENN BADGLEY CALLS OUT ‘YOU’ FANS WHO ARE ATTRACTED TO HIS DISTURBING CHARACTER

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Brown defended Goldberg’s behavior, saying “he’s not creepy.”

“So, I just started that new show ‘You," Brown said. "He’s not creepy, he’s in love with her and it’s OK. So I’m obsessed with it, I’m binge-watching it, absolute banger Netflix."

In a separate video, Brown recognizes her opinion may go against the norm.

“I know everybody’s going to say, ‘Uh, he’s a stalker, why would you support that?’” she said. “No, like, he’s in love with her and it’s just, like, just watch the show and don’t judge me or my opinion."

PENN BADGLEY WAS 'TROUBLED' BY NEW ROLE, TALKS 'GOSSIP GIRL' COMPARISONS

Shortly after posting the video, Brown was under fire for her comments. Many social media users questioned how the 14-year-old could have such a view.

“Someone get @PennBadgley to have a discussion with Millie Bobby Brown because oh honey no,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to when Badgley shut down fans who said they were attracted to his character.

“Millie Bobby Brown’s opinion on Joe from ‘You’ actually makes me worried about her, he is clearly a stalker and is dangerous and but she thinks that he’s just 'in love' with Beck, it just shows how naive she is, people treat her like an adult forgetting she’s only 14,” another wrote.

“Millie Bobby Brown saying that the guy from ‘you’ is not a stalker and he’s just in love with the female protagonist what’s wrong with this kid,” a third commented.

“Just heard about the Millie Bobby Brown/YOU thing and I’m just so horrified I don’t have words. Stop romanticizing and normalizing abusive, unhealthy behavior,” another added.

Brown has yet to respond to the backlash.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.