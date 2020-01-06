Expand / Collapse search
Miley Cyrus
Published

Miley Cyrus debuts new short hairstyle

By Nate Day | Fox News
Miley Cyrus is ringing in the new year with a new hairstyle.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer posted a photo on Instagram on Monday, showing off her new fresh 'do.

"New Hair. New Year," she said in the caption.

Cyrus, 27, also teased new music coming this year, adding: "NEW MUSIC! 💀"

Cyrus paired the new haircut with a plain white tee, blue jeans, black boots and pointed sunglasses.

A few of Cyrus' famous friends sounded off in the comments, praising her layered shag.

"So cute 😍" said Vanessa Hudgens.

Trace Cyrus, Miley's brother, wrote, "Yooo cool mullet kid 🧒🤘🏼."

Cyrus has sported several hairstyles over the years, but most recently was seen with a shoulder-length cut.

Cyrus is expected to drop her seventh studio album this year, having already released "Mother's Daughter" and "Slide Away," which are both expected to appear on the record.