Miley Cyrus features Liam Hemsworth in 'decade video' on Instagram, acknowledges split

Miley Cyrus’ year-end Instagram post features a particularly eyebrow-raising addition.

On New Year’s Day, the “Wrecking Ball” singer shared a 10-minute “Decade Video” to take viewers through the highs and lows of her tumultuous career.

“10 Years in 10 minutes #NewYearStartsNow,” she captioned the video.

Miley starts the video off with a scene from Hannah Montana, in which she removes the iconic blonde wig and comes clean about her identity — indicative of her change in person from a Disney star to the cultural icon she is today.

Within the first 10 seconds of the video, Liam Hemsworth appears through a scene from the film “The Last Song” — the movie in which Miley and Hemsworth initially met.

The video continues showcasing the many milestones Miley hit throughout the decade. Clips include her performing with Madonna, Billy Joel, Elton John and Dolly Parton, as well as her giving impassioned speeches, before ultimately returning to the topic of Hemsworth toward the end.

The 27-year-old ends her video showing a news report of the two agreeing to get married after their 10-year on-and-off relationship and then, a few seconds later, a report of them separating.

The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer also blew out 2020 candles on two cakes in a short video uploaded after her “Decade Video.”