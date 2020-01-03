Vanessa Hudgens reflects on 2007 nude photo leak: 'It was a really traumatizing thing'

Vanessa Hudgens' life changed when a nude photo of her leaked online in September 2007 after she was hacked.

The former Disney star was just 18 years old at the time and now, at 31, she's reflecting on the "really f--ked up" ordeal she went through and why she originally took the blame for it.

"It was a really traumatizing thing for me. It's really f--ked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world," she told Cosmopolitan UK. "As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it's really sad."

"It feels like that shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately, if enough people are interested, they're going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal," Hudgens added.

"I think that is because there's a disconnect when you see your favorite actress on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes, and you can watch them whenever you want. There's almost — I don't want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative — but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don't."

Hudgens has more clarity on the incident now and originally apologized for taking the photos. "I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust mean the world to me," she told E! News in a statement at the time. "I am embarrassed over this situation and regret having ever taken these photos. I am thankful for the support of my family and friends."

Now, Hudgens believes firmly in standing her ground and advocating for herself. "I have been talked to in ways that are not appropriate. I have been in situations where I've been talked to in inappropriate ways, but right then, in that moment, I was the person to just say, 'No. Why would you say that? You're completely out of line,'" she said.

"I'm the type of person in any situation, whether it's an audition or in work, if I feel uncomfortable, I'm going to walk away or let that person know they're making me feel uncomfortable," Hudgens explained. "Then, if they don't respect that, they can go f off. If someone doesn't like that, literally they can f--k off. As long as you hold your ground, no one will bring you down."

"I've always been a big advocate of being true to yourself. Not everyone is going to like that — well, good," Hudgens said. "That makes you an individual. That makes you unique. And if we're all the same, what's the point? It's important to look out for each other, especially in this industry, and realize it's tough. It's hard enough. Nobody needs to make it harder."