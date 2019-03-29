Miley Cyrus shocks fans channeling Hannah Montana with new haircut

Miley Cyrus shocked fans after debuting a new hairdo that looked eerily similar to Hannah Montana, the titular Disney show singer she played for six years.

Cyrus, 26, shared a trip to the salon with fans on Instagram stories Thursday. She debuted the very blonde look with a big smile.

“You know guys, it was so hard going back and forth that I decided that I’ll just be Hannah forever,” Cyrus joked.

MILEY CYRUS REFLECTS ON 13 YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF 'HANNAH MONTANA' WITH HILARIOUS THROWBACKS

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer shared a video of her enthusiastically singing the Disney show’s theme song, “The Best of Both Worlds.” She followed the video singing another “Hannah Montana” tune, “Nobody’s Perfect.”

Cyrus continued her Hannah Montana homage by tweeting a picture of her next to an old Hannah Montana photo.

“I WIN #10YearChallenge,” she wrote.

MILEY CYRUS POSES COMPLETELY NUDE, SAYS SHE'S 'READY TO PARTY' IN NEW INSTAGRAM POST

The “Wrecking Ball” singer confirmed on her colorist Justin Anderson’s Instagram story that the new look wasn’t a wig – like the character in the popular Disney show wore – but is her actual locks, People reported.

“It’s all me,” she said.

Cyrus’ fans took to social media hoping the star would confirm that there was a Hannah Montana comeback in the works.

“Hannah Montana is back? The music industry is shaking,” a social media user tweeted.

“I swear my inner Hannah Montana self is screaming right now,” a tweet read.

“Miley Cyrus dying her hair back like Hannah Montana has to be the biggest highlight of 2019,” a social media user wrote.