Miley Cyrus reflects on 13 year anniversary of 'Hannah Montana' with hilarious throwbacks

Comparing Miley Cyrus now to the Hannah Montana of her past, it’s safe to say that fans around the world got to see “the best of both worlds” for the enigmatic singer.

This past weekend, Miley celebrated the 13-year anniversary of Hannah Montana’s premiere by uploading several throwback pictures of her Disney days—some accompanied by humorously inappropriate captions.

In a surprisingly tame (contrary to the 2010 hit single "Can't Be Tamed") post, Cyrus tweeted a smiley throwback simply captioned, “It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air.” The innocent photograph bears a stark contrast to the singer’s current shock value image.

Owing up to that shock value, Miley took to Instagram to post some throwbacks with some rather risqué captions. The first features a visibly shocked Hannah Montana with a caption that states, “Hannah watching the 2013 VMAs.” The caption was a clear reference to Miley’s breakout twerking performance that truly began to separate the star from her Disney Channel past.

The following image featured Hannah Montana making a shushing gesture. The caption reads, "After Hannah's psychic reading where she was told in 10 years she'd become a big stoner and wear nipple pasties on stage." Cyrus is open about her past marijuana use and is known for her boundary-pushing attires at big events.

Following up with that post featured Hannah Montana in a boxing ring, stating that she is ready to fight for gay rights. Cyrus is an avid supporter of the LGBT community and is vocal about her opinions of differing sexual and gender norms.

Father Billy Ray Cyrus also chimed in on the anniversary, posting a photo of the cast on Instagram. In the post he stated, "Dang Flabbit! Happy Anniversary #HannahMontana! 13 years ago today we released the pilot!" The country singer often remains mum when it comes his daughter's controversial actions, but acknowledged her past in this reflective post.

Hannah Montana premiered in 2006 on the Disney Channel and was responsible for Miley Cyrus’ rise to superstardom. The hit sitcom ran for four seasons before ultimately being canceled in 2011.