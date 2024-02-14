Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish, 56, copes with Billy Ray divorce, mother’s death by working out

Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish is putting herself first during a tumultuous time.

After the death of her mother and her rocky divorce from ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, the 56-year-old decided to channel her energy toward something positive – working out.

"I'd always been thin, even after I had babies," Tish told People magazine. "But I definitely wasn't ever toned or even in shape at all. But I started working out two years ago after my mother died, and then I went through a divorce and was just spinning out of control."

The mom-of-five recently showed off her fit physique at the Grammy Awards, where she donned a black long-sleeved dress and strappy black heels. She topped off her look with a matching black and gold purse as she supported her daughter Miley. Tish sported another look with a black blazer and sheer bralette underneath, as she flaunted her toned figure.

Tish and Billy Ray ended their 30-year marriage in April 2022, and it was after that when she began her fitness journey.

"I'd always heard that working out was good for you mentally, but I'd never really believed it," she added. "But as soon as I actually started working out with a fabulous trainer, she was so good for me, physically and mentally. Now I feel better than I've felt in 20 years."

"I think maybe it's because it was the first time I'd actually taken care of me and taken time for myself like that. It's really changed my life in a huge way."

Tish continued to say that working on her fitness helped with her "crippling" anxiety.

"My anxiety has affected me since I was in my 20s," the "Sorry, We’re Stoned" podcast host said.

"I lost my dad when I was 19 to lung cancer, and just seeing what he went through gave me so much health anxiety. When the anxiety starts seeping in, I really just isolate, which makes you go darker. But everything has changed."

"I will say that between working out and starting therapy, I've just grown so much over the last two years."

Following the divorce, Billy Ray married musician Firerose, and Tish married "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell.

Billy Ray and wife Firerose recently took to social media to share a photo with Miley’s godmother, Dolly Parton.

He wrote in his Instagram Story, "In between two angels," while Firerose penned "Beyond grateful for @dollyparton. I will always love you."

Billy Ray and Parton’s friendship bloomed when he went on tour with the "Jolene" singer in the early 1990s.

His photo with Parton comes two weeks after Miley seemingly snubbed her father during her speech at the Grammy Awards.

Miley took home two awards: best solo pop performance and record of the year.

The "Flowers" singer thanked her team, Columbia Records, her mother and her sister, Brandi, while notably leaving out her father, Billy Ray. Miley told the audience she wanted to specifically thank "our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my ‘main gays,’ because look how good I look. Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much."

"I don't think I forgot anyone," she concluded before adding, "But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Billy Ray gave no reaction to his daughter's first-ever Grammy win.

The move sparked speculation that a feud exists between the two music industry greats.

Meanwhile, Tish publicly spoke out about her split with Billy Ray.

She recently slammed Billy Ray's claims that the hit show "Hannah Montana" "destroyed" their family.

"Absolutely not," Tish said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"Not at all," her daughter Brandi agreed. "I mean the family’s not destroyed, first of all. We’re doing great."

"No, I just think he was having a moment," Tish said.

She additionally admitted she severely struggled with her divorce from Billy Ray before finding a light at the end of the tunnel.

Billy Ray and Tish welcomed Miley in 1992, and the former couple married the following year. In addition to Miley, the two share son Braison, 29, and daughter Noah, 24. Billy Ray is also father to Christopher Cody Cyrus, whom he shares with Kristen Luckey. Tish is mother to Brandi and son Trace from a previous relationship. After marrying Tish, Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace.

Billy Ray filed for divorce in 2010, but the two reconciled the following year. In June 2013, Tish filed for divorce, but the couple reunited a month later.

