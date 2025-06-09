Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus makes surprising nod to ex-boyfriend's famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger in new visual album

Singer's film 'Something Beautiful' debuts, includes scene with The Terminator star's Walk of Fame placement

By Lori A Bashian , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Patrick Schwarzenegger talks 'great conversation' with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger Video

Patrick Schwarzenegger talks 'great conversation' with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger told Fox News Digital it was "a cool moment" for him to be able to talk to his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, about his career for 'Actors on Actors' at the Newport Beach TV Fest.

Miley Cyrus features one of her ex's parents in a major way in her new visual album.

The 32-year-old musician premiered the movie musical, "Something Beautiful," which accompanies her ninth studio album of the same name, at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film acts as a visual album, showcasing the record's 13 songs with visuals and music videos which enhance the album's overall message and theme.

Among the visuals included in the film is Cyrus strutting down the Hollywood Walk of Fame, before lying down on top of "The Terminator" star, Arnold Schwarzenegger's star on the historic sidewalk, as part of the music video for the song "Walk of Fame," featuring Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, per People.

Cyrus famously dated the actor's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, for one year, from 2014 to 2015. 

Miley Cyrus split with Miley and Patrick Schwarzenegger laughing.

Cyrus posed on Arnold Schwarzenegger's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her new music video. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images; Lester Cohen/WireImage)

The "Hannah Montana" star previously opened up about filming on The Hollywood Walk of Fame during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in which she told the talk show host her "leg began to disintegrate" after filming.

"And then the doctor goes, 'Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?'' she said on the show. "To have a surgeon look at you and say, 'Yuck…' They open up cadavers. They see inside the guts of humans and they're looking at me, telling me I'm disgusting. And they do brain operations!"

After the film's premiere on Friday, Cyrus sat down for a Q&A panel, where she was met with hecklers demanding she sing, with one fan shouting, "We thought this was a concert! We paid $800!" as heard in a video posted to X.

Following multiple other outbursts from fans, Cyrus began to sing her 2009 hit, "The Climb," and the whole thing turned into a sing-a-long, with the crowd joining in.

Miley Cyrus at the Tribeca Film Festival

Cyrus was heckled into singing during a Q&A panel after her film's premiere. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Since their breakup in 2015, Patrick has appeared in many projects, before starring in season three of "The White Lotus," telling Fox News Digital "it's been a wild journey" since the show premiered. 

Patrick Schwarzenegger talks 'great conversation' with dad Arnold Schwarzenegger Video

He and his dad recently appeared on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series in which they discussed their respective careers. 

"It was a great conversation. It was kind of a really cool moment for me to be able to have that conversation with my dad, hear about his kind of journey at the beginning of his film career, and how our different careers differ," he told Fox News Digital about the conversation. "What it was like for him to work with certain directors and writers like James Cameron, how they differ from Mike White."

His parents, the "True Lies" star and journalist, Maria Shriver, separated in 2011 after 25 years of marriage after Arnold confessed to fathering a child with the family's housekeeper during their marriage. They have remained close, however, having been seen together on social media celebrating milestone events.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger posing together side by side a photo of Patrick in "The White Lotus"

Patrick credits his parents for supporting him throughout his entire career. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images/HBO)

Looking back at his own career, Patrick explained having the support of his parents throughout his journey has "been a blessing."

Patrick Schwarzenegger says the support of his parents has 'been a blessing' Video

"They've been supporters of me on the sidelines for the past whatever years," he said. "They've been supportive through film projects that were extremely small and not seen by many, and then also through "The White Lotus" that's seen by everyone, so it's been great to have them by my side."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

