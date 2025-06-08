Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus responds to frustrated hecklers with surprise performance at Tribeca Festival

The Disney alum delivers impromptu performance of 'The Climb' after audience members disrupt panel discussion

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
close
Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the Grammys in gold Video

Miley Cyrus walks the red carpet at the Grammys in gold

Miley Cyrus wore a sheer gold outfit when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus is all about appeasing her fans. 

On Friday, the Disney alum - who was celebrating the release of her new film, "Something Beautiful" at the Tribeca Festival in New York City - was greeted by hecklers during a Q&A panel after the film's premiere. 

In a video posted to X, Cyrus - who was joined by her producer Panos Cosmatos, and collaborators Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter - was speaking when a voice from the crowd could be heard saying,"We thought this was a concert! We paid $800!" 

MILEY CYRUS DRIPS IN CRYSTALS WHILE TURNING HEADS WITH RISQUÉ SHEER DRESS

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was heckled by fans during a Q&A panel at the Tribeca Festival on June 6.  (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Another fan yelled, "Are you actually gonna sing?!"

"Sing 'The Climb'!" one member of the audience demanded.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Cyrus handled the request like a professional and replied, "You have to start it."

Singing a few verses, the surprise performance quickly turned into a sing-along as the crowd joined in.

miley cyrus

The Disney alum celebrated the release of her new film and album, "Something Beautiful." (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Fans were quick to come to the singer's defense, dubbing the hecklers as rude. 

"Seriously though, she is incredible for this reaction to the rude calls for her to sing. Exceptional grace," one fan wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Miley Cyrus debuted a unique look on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Cyrus handled the hecklers like a pro.  (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

"Not a Miley fan, but I respect that," another user wrote. "Tiny gesture humanized her for me. Could have easily ignored the fan/hecklers, made it awkward for everyone on stage, but turned it into a singalong… probably did more for whatever movie this is than the entire interview that’s going on."  

"That’s so f---ing annoying of the fans," another wrote. "Imagine trying to do something other than singing and nobody wants to hear anything you have to say because it’s not what they want to hear. But $800 for a premiere is wild."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending