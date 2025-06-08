Miley Cyrus responds to frustrated hecklers with surprise performance at Tribeca Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miley Cyrus is all about appeasing her fans.

On Friday, the Disney alum - who was celebrating the release of her new film, "Something Beautiful" at the Tribeca Festival in New York City - was greeted by hecklers during a Q&A panel after the film's premiere.

In a video posted to X, Cyrus - who was joined by her producer Panos Cosmatos, and collaborators Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter - was speaking when a voice from the crowd could be heard saying,"We thought this was a concert! We paid $800!"

Another fan yelled, "Are you actually gonna sing?!"

"Sing 'The Climb'!" one member of the audience demanded.

Cyrus handled the request like a professional and replied, "You have to start it."

Singing a few verses, the surprise performance quickly turned into a sing-along as the crowd joined in.

Fans were quick to come to the singer's defense, dubbing the hecklers as rude.

"Seriously though, she is incredible for this reaction to the rude calls for her to sing. Exceptional grace," one fan wrote.

"Not a Miley fan, but I respect that," another user wrote. "Tiny gesture humanized her for me. Could have easily ignored the fan/hecklers, made it awkward for everyone on stage, but turned it into a singalong… probably did more for whatever movie this is than the entire interview that’s going on."

"That’s so f---ing annoying of the fans," another wrote. "Imagine trying to do something other than singing and nobody wants to hear anything you have to say because it’s not what they want to hear. But $800 for a premiere is wild."