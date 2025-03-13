Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick ‘shrunk into my seat’ when watching nude scene with family

Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed the decision to strip down for his role in "The White Lotus" was a personal choice.

While Patrick, the son of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, is following in his father’s acting footsteps, the 31-year-old admitted the nude scene was his idea.

"I was supposed to be in pajamas, but I thought it was very real for Saxon and for the character to be [naked], yes," Patrick said during an appearance on the "Today" show.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S SON PATRICK ADMITS HE'S AFRAID TO WATCH NUDE 'WHITE LOTUS' SCENE WITH FAMOUS FAMILY

"It was a power play, and it’s very much this character … it played into this scene perfectly. I think it caused a stir online."

Patrick plays Saxon in the Emmy Award-winning comedy drama. Saxon is the son of a wealthy Southern family staying at The White Lotus hotel in Thailand.

He additionally shared that his character is a flirtatious "finance bro" as he unpacked season 3.

While Patrick's nude scene went viral, he said it also led to some uncomfortable moments at home.

The actor admitted he "shrunk into [his] seat" while watching the naked scene with his family, including his father, Arnold, and mother, Maria Shriver.

‘WHITE LOTUS’ SCENE GOES VIRAL WHEN CHARACTER APPEARS TO BE REVEALED AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER

"It was weird. … She came to the premiere — her, my dad, my fiancée, my whole family. No one knows anything about the show," he told "Today."

"I don’t spill any secrets, and when that scene came on, I slowly shrunk into my seat. But the crazy thing is that’s nothing. There’s so much more stuff to come."

Last month, Patrick's famous father poked fun at his son about his risqué scene on social media and shared how ecstatic he was about the upcoming season.

"I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!" Arnold penned on Instagram with a photo of his son on the red carpet.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me."

Fans of the hit show went wild for another character who bared it all this season.

"Harry Potter" alum Jason Isaacs had a full-frontal nudity scene in a recent episode that garnered quite a bit of attention.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the latest episode, "Hide or Seek," Isaacs’ character, Timothy Ratliff, flashed his naked body underneath his robe in a scene.

"Yeah, [full-frontal nudity] is now in my contract for every show I do, so we’ll see," Isaacs quipped to Entertainment Weekly. "It’ll get easier, hopefully."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Isaac’s character, who portrays Patrick’s father on the show, was drugged up on Lorazepam he stole from his wife on their family vacation.

In the nude scene, he appeared dazed and didn’t realize he was sitting with his robe open in front of his on-screen family.

Patrick joked to EW, "You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it."