Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick ‘shrunk into my seat’ when watching nude scene with family

'White Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, calls nude scene a ‘power play’

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed the decision to strip down for his role in "The White Lotus" was a personal choice. 

While Patrick, the son of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, is following in his father’s acting footsteps, the 31-year-old admitted the nude scene was his idea. 

"I was supposed to be in pajamas, but I thought it was very real for Saxon and for the character to be [naked], yes," Patrick said during an appearance on the "Today" show.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S SON PATRICK ADMITS HE'S AFRAID TO WATCH NUDE 'WHITE LOTUS' SCENE WITH FAMOUS FAMILY

Patrick Schwarzenegger in The White Lotus

"The White Lotus" star Patrick Schwarzenegger unpacks his decision to strip down for his role in the hit show. (HBO)

"It was a power play, and it’s very much this character … it played into this scene perfectly. I think it caused a stir online."

Patrick plays Saxon in the Emmy Award-winning comedy drama. Saxon is the son of a wealthy Southern family staying at The White Lotus hotel in Thailand. 

He additionally shared that his character is a flirtatious "finance bro" as he unpacked season 3. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger posing together side by side a photo of Patrick in "The White Lotus"

Patrick, the son of Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, admitted the nude scene featured in "The White Lotus" season 3 was his idea. (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images; HBO)

While Patrick's nude scene went viral, he said it also led to some uncomfortable moments at home.

The actor admitted he "shrunk into [his] seat" while watching the naked scene with his family, including his father, Arnold, and mother, Maria Shriver.

‘WHITE LOTUS’ SCENE GOES VIRAL WHEN CHARACTER APPEARS TO BE REVEALED AS A TRUMP SUPPORTER

"It was weird. … She came to the premiere — her, my dad, my fiancée, my whole family. No one knows anything about the show," he told "Today."

"I don’t spill any secrets, and when that scene came on, I slowly shrunk into my seat. But the crazy thing is that’s nothing. There’s so much more stuff to come."

Patrick Schwarzenegger in a scene from "The White Lotus"

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick "shrunk into my seat" when watching a nude scene with his family. (HBO)

Last month, Patrick's famous father poked fun at his son about his risqué scene on social media and shared how ecstatic he was about the upcoming season.

"I was so pumped to take a break from filming to celebrate @patrickschwarzenegger at the White Lotus Season 3 premiere. What a show!" Arnold penned on Instagram with a photo of his son on the red carpet. 

Schwarzenegger family and friends

Although Patrick's nude scene went viral and caused a "stir," he shared how it led to some uncomfortable moments with his family. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images)

"I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday - trust me."

Fans of the hit show went wild for another character who bared it all this season. 

"Harry Potter" alum Jason Isaacs had a full-frontal nudity scene in a recent episode that garnered quite a bit of attention.

jason isaacs on the white lotus

In the latest episode, "Hide or Seek," Isaacs’ character, Timothy Ratliff, flashed his naked body underneath his robe in a scene.  (HBO)

In the latest episode, "Hide or Seek," Isaacs’ character, Timothy Ratliff, flashed his naked body underneath his robe in a scene. 

"Yeah, [full-frontal nudity] is now in my contract for every show I do, so we’ll see," Isaacs quipped to Entertainment Weekly. "It’ll get easier, hopefully."

Isaac’s character, who portrays Patrick’s father on the show, was drugged up on Lorazepam he stole from his wife on their family vacation. 

In the nude scene, he appeared dazed and didn’t realize he was sitting with his robe open in front of his on-screen family.

Patrick joked to EW, "You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

