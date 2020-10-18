Miley Cyrus says her dog got electrocuted while she was on ‘The Voice’

One of Miley Cyrus’ pet dogs had a scary accident while she was a judge on “The Voice.”

The 27-year-old pop star shared the “embarrassing” story while she made an appearance on “Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show” on Thursday.

Her beloved pet, Little Dog, was with her during her first taping for the NBC singing competition show in 2016. And Little Dog had somehow bit into a wire behind the scenes while the production was underway.

“This is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine. You know on sets there’s, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, ‘Who’s going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden, we notice she’s convulsing and she’s getting electrocuted," Cyrus explained over a video call with the radio show.

"And you can't open her mouth because the person who's trying to open her mouth is also being electrocuted. But, she was totally fine," Cyrus added.

Although, she did not elaborate how the pup was rescued, the “Midnight Sky” singer said Little Dog is "thriving in Nashville, Tennessee and doing great."

Cyrus was a judge and singing coach on “The Voice” until 2017.

Several pets have been under Cyrus’ care throughout the years, including 13 dogs, three cats, two pigs and two horses.

Unfortunately, Cyrus’ pet dog Lila passed away at the age of two when the singer was 19 after a hospitalization.

Two years later, her pet dog Floyd passed away after a rumored coyote attack when Cyrus was 21, according to celebrity news outlet PopCrush.