Liam Hemsworth
Published

Liam Hemsworth 'has a low opinion of' Miley Cyrus after their split: report

The two split in 2019 after a few months of marriage and and on-again-off-again relationship

By Nate Day | Fox News
It seems Liam Hemsworth may not be very happy with ex-wife Miley Cyrus.

The pair met while filming 2010's "The Last Song" and were an on-again-off-again item until their marriage in December of 2018.

Just a few months later, the couple announced their split and their divorce was finalized early this year.

MILEY CYRUS REVEALS SECRET ABOUT HER SEXUALITY SHE HID FROM EX-HUSBAND LIAM HEMSWORTH

A source has now told Us Weekly that Cyrus, 27, is no longer in the good graces of the 30-year-old "Hunger Games" star.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married in 2018 and split in 2019. Their divorce was finalized this year.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married in 2018 and split in 2019. Their divorce was finalized this year. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

“Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point,” said the source. “He was really hurt by their split.”

The insider revealed that the two "haven’t talked much" since their divorce and that Hemsworth was "hurt" by how quickly his ex moved on.

After the divorce, Cyrus engaged in a brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter before striking up a romance with singer Cody Simpson, which is rumored to have ended recently.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH DISSES BROTHER LIAM'S EX-WIFE MILEY CYRUS: 'WE GOT HIM OUT OF MALIBU'

Post-breakup, Hemsworth leaned on his family for support.

“[He] has had the support of his family to help him move on,” said the source. “Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met while filming the movie "The Last Song."

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met while filming the movie "The Last Song." (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

They added: "He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

Reps for Hemsworth and Cyrus did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Earlier this year, the actor spoke to Men's Health Australia, opening up ever-so-slightly about the breakup.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he admitted. When asked if he's in a "rebuilding" phase of his life, Hemsworth said that it was a "good way to put it.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report

