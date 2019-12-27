Miley Cyrus confirms she’s still dating Cody Simpson despite split rumors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are quelling speculation they’ve broken up.

The happy couple shared a series of pictures to Instagram from a cozy date night on Thursday and appeared to be going strong despite Simpson being spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray less than a week ago.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer commemorated her beau with a selfie she took with Simpson, 22, tableside during dinner. “Start dating your best friend Asap,” Cyrus, 27, captioned the picture on her Instagram Story, before posting another snap with the Australian crooner to her Story, writing, “Besties.”

Simpson returned the sweet gesture and shared a short video of Cyrus arriving to the dimly lit restaurant and loosely lifting up her shirt to showcase her toned midsection. “Who is this stone cold fox,” Simpson wrote on the image.

Just a day earlier, the young couple celebrated their first Christmas together as Simpson brought in the holiday with Cyrus and her family. He shared a video of Cyrus twerking to a Christmas rap song, which he called, “Just some wholesome Christmas content,” in the caption.

Rumors of an imminent split between Simpson and Cyrus reached critical mass over the weekend after fans noticed the couple's relative absence from social media in recent weeks.

Though the pop star pair were last seen together at a Los Angeles charity function in early December, the two haven’t traded social media posts or commented on each other’s posts, despite still following each other.

Further questions were raised on Friday, when Cyrus tweeted a series of messages about being “lonely” during the most wonderful time of the year and shared a new record titled, “My Sad Christmas Song.”

However, Simpson’s sister, Alli Simpson, confirmed to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday that the pair were absolutely still an item.

“She [Jordy] is his best friend, Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years,” Simpson assured. “He’s visiting him for a couple days.”