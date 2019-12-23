Cody Simpson’s sister slams Miley Cyrus split rumors after sighting with Playboy model Jordy Murray

Cody Simpson’s sister is dousing rumors her brother and Miley Cyrus are kaput as a couple.

Alli Simpson vehemently denied speculation Cody and the pop star had split after Cody, 22, was spotted in New York City with Playboy’s December 2019 playmate Jordy Murray, 26, on Saturday.

Simpson and Cyrus have been seemingly inseparable since going public with their romance in October after they were seen engaging in heavy PDA on multiple occasions.

"Yes, [they're] together for sure," Alli Simpson told Daily Mail Australia on Monday,

Speculation a split was brewing between Simpson and Cyrus, 27, reached critical mass over the weekend after fans noticed the couple's relative absence from social media in recent weeks.

Though the pop star pair were last seen together at a Los Angeles charity function in early December, the two haven’t traded social media posts or commented on each other’s posts, despite still following each other.

Further questions were raised on Friday when Cyrus tweeted a series of messages about being “lonely” during the most wonderful time of the year and shared a new record titled, “My Sad Christmas Song.”

“A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s--- cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone....,” Cyrus wrote, linking her new song on the message.

“In ways that still feels [sic] relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!" she added.

Alli Simpson told the outlet such behavior is much ado about nothing and that fans shouldn’t read much into her brother’s outing with the Playboy model.

“She [Jordy] is his best friend, Ryan McCarthy’s girlfriend of a few years,” Simpson assured. “He’s visiting him for a couple days.”