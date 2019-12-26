Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spend first Christmas together



Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are together for the holidays.

The "We Can't Stop" singer and the Australian hunk celebrated their first Christmas together at the Cyrus family's Tennessee home on Wednesday.

Cyrus, 27, shared a black and white family photo to her Instagram Story, where Simpson is visibly present standing up in the back row. Also in the pic is the singer's mom, Tish, dad, Billy Ray, siblings Brandi, Trace and Braison, along with their respective significant others.

"Merry Xmas," Cyrus captioned the photo.

The social media post followed a humorous family photo Cyrus posted earlier to her account.

"Happy holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," she captioned it.

Simpson appeared to fit right into the musical family, with Cyrus posting a video of him playing guitar on a couch.

Another photo shows Cyrus with a smirk on her face as she cuddles up to Simpson.

Cyrus recently shared a message promoting "self love/care" with her fans on social media before settling her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

Her ex appeared to be in bright spirits himself for the Christmas holiday as he shared a smiling photo on Instagram donning a hat and holding a beer.

"Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!" Hemsworth, 29, wrote.